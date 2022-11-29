Grocery Outlet Deploys Axiom Cloud Apps Throughout California

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud today announced its "apps for refrigeration" have been deployed in 79 Grocery Outlet stores throughout California. Axiom's apps will be used by Grocery Outlet to enhance refrigeration uptime, reduce refrigerant leak rates, and generate new revenue through automated demand response. In the first 3 months of operation, the apps have already helped Grocery Outlet stores save $418,000 on energy bills and maintenance costs.

Grocery Outlet

"Grocery Outlet has been interested in using cloud analytics for things like predictive maintenance, energy commissioning, and demand response for a few years now, but we hadn't found the right technology partner," said Frank Davis, Senior Director of Refrigeration & Sustainability at Grocery Outlet. "We are looking to install Axiom apps in more stores throughout the US if results continue to be so positive."

Grocery Outlet has 430 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

With Facilities Analyzer , Axiom's foundational app, Grocery Outlet now has real-time access to refrigeration data across all enrolled sites in one dashboard. Grocery Outlet Independent Operators (IO's) will also receive highly-contextual notifications alerting them to urgent maintenance issues, refrigerant leaks, and energy-saving opportunities.

Axiom's Virtual Battery app provides Grocery Outlet with a completely new revenue stream by utilizing low-temperature refrigeration and HVAC loads to participate in utility demand response programs. Additionally, Virtual Battery allows Grocery Outlet to take advantage of lucrative Automated Demand Response incentives, which help reduce costs and make the ROI even more attractive.

"We're thrilled to announce that Grocery Outlet has progressed from a pilot to a major regional rollout," said Amrit Robbins, CEO of Axiom Cloud. "Their franchise model means that energy and maintenance costs at individual stores are always subject to additional scrutiny, and we're looking forward to helping independent operators increase their margins and better serve their communities."

About Axiom Cloud

Axiom Cloud's mission is to use software and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy experts, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai .

About Grocery Outlet

For 75 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust. For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com .

