Grocery Outlet Raises Over $11 Million to Support over 400 Local Food Agencies During ‘Independence from Hunger®’ Campaign Since 2011

According to the USDA's latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, over 11 million households undergo limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity [1] . In the COVID-19 era, Brookings estimates households with insufficient food supply was estimated between 22-38 percent [2] . This year, food agencies have experienced a staggering demand and growing need to provide food for children who have been prematurely released from annual school schedules and unable to attend summer school – resulting in record lows for food bank inventories across the country. Now more than ever, Grocery Outlet has strengthened its commitment that was born a decade ago with its Independence from Hunger campaign to find solutions that ensure all families have access to high-quality meals.

"We are extremely proud to support food agencies in our back yards across the nation, raising over $11 million since the campaign began is a big milestone we've reached," said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. "To celebrate Independence from Hunger's 10th year anniversary, it was important to augment the great work our Independent Operators do with local partners, as a company we're excited to contribute $1M to match their efforts."

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected over $11 million in total donations nationwide. Throughout the campaign, Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchase of a pre-made food bags filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5 , Get $5 at the register. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

, Get at the register. Donate or more in a single transaction and receive a coupon Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

Each of Grocery Outlet's 350-plus stores identified local food agencies in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign. Grocery Outlet's San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank, will receive all donations completed online at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. In addition, Grocery Outlet has partnered with regional area partners such as, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank, who will also receive generous donations from long-time supplier partners Campbell's, ConAgra, Frito-Lay, Gamesa-Quaker, Harris Ranch, Kellogg's, MW Polar Foods, PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms, Thomas Foods and United Salad (Del Monte).

No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds collected by Grocery Outlet.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

About Grocery Outlet

Extreme-value grocery retailer Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, California, offers big savings on brand name products every day, at more than 350 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products from fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy to a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet exists to provide customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust. Grocery Outlet stores are run by an Independent Operator in the local community.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com

