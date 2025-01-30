Grocery Retail Market in UK to Grow by USD 56.2 Billion (2025-2029), rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending to boost revenue, Report on Market Evolution powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The grocery retail market in UK size is estimated to grow by USD 56.2 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.8% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovative store layouts and offerings to amplify customer experience. However, threat from counterfeit grocery products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., B and M Retail Ltd, Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., EG Group, EH Booth and Co. Ltd, Farmfoods Ltd., Heron Foods Ltd., HOFER KG, Iceland Foods Ltd., Lidl US LLC, Marks and Spencer Group plc, McCormick and Co. Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS, SPAR UK Ltd., Tesco Plc, Waitrose and Partners, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Grocery Retail Market in UK 2025-2029

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Food and beverages and Non food), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Convenience stores, Discount stores, Online, and Others), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered UK Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., B and M Retail Ltd, Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., EG Group, EH Booth and Co. Ltd, Farmfoods Ltd., Heron Foods Ltd., HOFER KG, Iceland Foods Ltd., Lidl US LLC, Marks and Spencer Group plc, McCormick and Co. Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS, SPAR UK Ltd., Tesco Plc, Waitrose and Partners, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The UK grocery retail market is thriving, with retail sales reaching record highs. End consumers drive demand for a wide range of products, including non-food items like clothing and household essentials. Retailers cater to diverse populations in big cities and ethnic markets, offering consumer-oriented features such as quality, variety, convenience, and competitive prices. Online grocery platforms are growing in popularity, providing curbside pickup and home delivery services. Automation, innovative operating models, and AI algorithms enhance efficiency and personalize the customer experience. Urbanization and a growing middle class increase demand for grocery retail, with supermarkets and omnichannel mass merchandisers like Whole Foods leading the way. Supply chain disruptions and shortages can impact sales, making imported products essential. Environmental regulations and blockchain technologies are shaping the future of the industry. Cooking at home remains a trend, driving sales of private label goods and food cupboard staples.

The UK grocery retail market is experiencing a shift as shoppers combine traditional and online channels for their purchases. This trend puts pressure on distribution channels such as department stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. To attract customers, these retailers are focusing on innovative strategies, including the adoption of beacon technologies in department stores. This technology enhances customer interaction and is expected to positively impact the growth of the grocery retail market in the UK during the forecast period.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Grocery retail in the UK faces several challenges in the dynamic retail landscape. Retail sales in this sector continue to grow, driven by end consumers' demand for quality and variety in non-food products like clothing and household items. Retailers compete with online grocery platforms, requiring innovative operating models, automation, and AI algorithms for personalization and efficiency. Big cities and ethnic markets cater to diverse populations, with immigrants driving demand for consumer-oriented features. Consumer polarization pushes retailers to offer competitive prices, convenience through curbside pickup and home delivery services. Urbanization and a growing middle class increase demand for grocery retail, especially in food cupboard segments. Supply chain disruptions and shortages can impact sales, making importing products crucial. Environmental regulations and urbanization call for blockchain technologies to ensure transparency and traceability. Overall, grocery retailers must adapt to changing consumer behavior, supply chain complexities, and technological advancements to stay competitive.

The UK grocery retail market faces a growing challenge from counterfeit goods, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Counterfeit products, available both online and offline, are increasingly difficult for consumers to distinguish from genuine items. Major retailers are seeing sales decline due to this influx of fake products, damaging their reputation and that of legitimate manufacturers. Counterfeit brands undercut prices to gain market share, but the quality and durability of their products are inferior. This issue is negatively impacting the grocery retail industry in the UK.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This grocery retail market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Non food Distribution Channel 2.1 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

2.2 Convenience stores

2.3 Discount stores

2.4 Online

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Food and beverages- The UK grocery retail market's foods and beverages segment encompasses a diverse range of products, including fruits and vegetables, dairy, frozen foods, meat, baked goods, snacks, canned items, and condiments. Consumers' preferences lean towards fresh bread, salty snacks, and cereals. This segment has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing popularity of snacks and continuous product innovation. With rising per capita income, there is a noticeable shift towards organic and gluten-free products. Frozen snacks, particularly among teenagers, have seen significant growth. Vendors are continually introducing new flavors and ingredients, focusing on offering healthy and nutritious options for children. For instance, General Mills Inc. Provides Organic Grapes Galore Fruit Juice Pops, certified organic and made from real fruit juice. The dairy product segment comprises milk, milk alternatives, cheese, yogurt, and butter. Plant-based milk beverages have gained significant traction among millennials and lactose-intolerant consumers, driving sales across various demographics. The revenue from dairy products is projected to increase during the forecast period due to the introduction of new and innovative products. The growth in the foods and beverages segment will, in turn, contribute to the expansion of the UK grocery retail market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The UK grocery retail market is a dynamic and diverse sector, serving end consumers with a wide range of products beyond just food. Retail sales in this industry continue to grow, driven by the convenience and consumer-oriented features offered by retailers. Online grocery platforms have gained significant traction, allowing consumers to order non-food items such as clothing, household items, and even greengrocers' produce online for delivery or curbside pickup. Big cities and ethnic markets cater to the needs of immigrants and diverse populations, offering a variety of products and cultural specialties. Grocery retailers focus on quality, variety, and competitive pricing, with many investing in private label goods and strengthening their supplier networks to maintain a strong supermarket business. Omnichannel mass merchandisers further blur the lines between grocery and other retail categories, offering consumers a seamless shopping experience across channels. Consumer polarization continues to shape the market, with some opting for cooking at home while others rely on ready meals and takeaways. Overall, the UK grocery retail market remains a vibrant and evolving landscape, responding to the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Grocery Retail market in the UK is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by the needs and preferences of end consumers. Retail sales in this sector continue to grow, with both traditional retailers and online grocery platforms vying for market share. Non-food products, including clothing and household items, are increasingly important categories. Urban areas, big cities, ethnic markets, and immigrant communities offer unique opportunities for retailers to cater to diverse consumer needs. Consumer-oriented features such as quality, variety, convenience, and competitive prices remain key drivers. Innovative operating models, automation, and AI are transforming the industry, with curbside pickup, home delivery services, and personalized product recommendations becoming increasingly popular. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions, shortages, and imported product issues persist. The growing middle class, increasing urbanization, and environmental regulations are also shaping the market. Blockchain technologies are being explored to enhance transparency and traceability in the supply chain. Overall, the UK Grocery Retail market is an exciting and complex ecosystem, requiring continuous adaptation and innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Food And Beverages



Non Food

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Discount Stores



Online



Others

Geography

Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio