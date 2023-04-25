Grocery retail market size in UK to grow by USD 52.54 billion between 2022 and 2027; Amazon.com Inc. and Carrefour SA, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the grocery retail market in UK is set to grow by USD 52.54 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UK Grocery Retail Market 2023-2027

Although rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending, growing demand for convenient food products, and rising promotions will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit grocery products is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The market will observe significant growth in the food and beverages segment.



The market will observe significant growth in the food and beverages segment. What is the major trend in the market?

Innovative store layouts and offerings to amplify customer experience is identified as the major trend in the market.



Innovative store layouts and offerings to amplify customer experience is identified as the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., EG Group, EH Booth and Co. Ltd., Farmfoods Ltd., Heron Foods Ltd., HOFER KG, Iceland Foods Ltd., Lidl US LLC, Marks and Spencer Plc, National Coop Grocers, Ocado Retail Ltd., PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS, SPAR (UK) Ltd., Tesco Plc, Waitrose Ltd., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., and B and M Retail Ltd. are the top players in the market.



Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., EG Group, EH Booth and Co. Ltd., Farmfoods Ltd., Heron Foods Ltd., HOFER KG, Iceland Foods Ltd., Lidl US LLC, Marks and Spencer Plc, National Coop Grocers, Ocado Retail Ltd., PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS, SPAR (UK) Ltd., Tesco Plc, Waitrose Ltd., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., and B and M Retail Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by rising promotions, including bundled prices, volume discounts, and seasonal sales. However, the threat of counterfeit grocery products will challenge the growth of the market.

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Food and Beverages



Non Food

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Discount Stores



Online



Others

The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for snacks and the introduction of innovative products by vendors. Also, the rise in the per capita income of consumers and the rise in the demand for organic and gluten-free products are driving the growth of the segment.

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The grocery retail market in UK report covers the following areas:

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The grocery retail market in UK is fragmented due to the presence of several international and local players operating across the country. Vendors in the market compete by expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions and launching marketing campaigns. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of several new players, private-label brands, price wars, and M&A. Global vendors remain under constant threat from regional and local vendors, as well as emerging start-ups. Therefore, they need to invest in constant service innovations and ensure easy and convenient service delivery to sustain themselves in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers 400-gram English Oven multigrain bread, which is used as a health supplement meal.

- The company offers 400-gram English Oven multigrain bread, which is used as a health supplement meal. Carrefour SA - The company offers Aero honeycomb chocolate bar, which is used as a confectionery food item.

- The company offers Aero honeycomb chocolate bar, which is used as a confectionery food item. Farmfoods Ltd. - The company offers Simply Lunch deli vegetarian sandwich platter, which is used as a ready-made meal consumed mostly as an evening snack.

- The company offers Simply Lunch deli vegetarian sandwich platter, which is used as a ready-made meal consumed mostly as an evening snack. Heron Foods Ltd. - The company offers groceries and chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit, and vegetables along with a wide range of household items.

- The company offers groceries and chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit, and vegetables along with a wide range of household items. Costco Wholesale Corp.

EH Booth and Co. Ltd.

HOFER KG

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Lidl US LLC

Marks and Spencer Plc

National Coop Grocers

Ocado Retail Ltd.

PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS

SPAR (UK) Ltd.

Tesco Plc

Waitrose Ltd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by rising promotions, including bundled prices, volume discounts, and seasonal sales. Vendors are adopting various strategies to attract customers. Product bundling is one of the key strategies adopted by vendors in recent times. The strategy benefits and help them save around 7%-15% on the cost of purchasing the bundled items separately. In addition, promotional offers, such as volume discounts, are being adopted by retail stores to drive more sales. Many retail stores offer seasonal discounts on grocery products on occasions such as Christmas. This helps in attracting several people to department stores. Many such marketing strategies adopted by vendors drive the growth of the market in focus.

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Challenge

The threat of counterfeit grocery products will challenge the growth of the market. The grocery retail market in UK faces a significant threat from counterfeit products. The market has a wide availability of numerous spurious products ranging from fast-moving consumer goods to electronic goods. The availability of such products is adversely affecting the sales as well as the reputation of popular brands. This is expected to reduce the growth potential of the market.

Grocery Retail Market in UK 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist grocery retail market growth in UK during the next five years

Estimation of the grocery retail market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grocery retail market across UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grocery retail market vendors in UK

Grocery Retail Market in UK: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.46 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale Corp., EG Group, EH Booth and Co. Ltd., Farmfoods Ltd., Heron Foods Ltd., HOFER KG, Iceland Foods Ltd., Lidl US LLC, Marks and Spencer Plc, National Coop Grocers, Ocado Retail Ltd., PROUDFOOT SUPERMARKETS, SPAR (UK) Ltd., Tesco Plc, Waitrose Ltd., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., and B and M Retail Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

