Grocery TV and Esri Partner to Bring Data-Driven Media Planning to In-Store Retail Media

Partnership lets brands plan against 3,500+ behavioral and psychographic audience attributes across 6,700+ grocery stores, aligning in-store buys with how national advertisers plan TV and digital

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the leading in-store retail media platform, today announced a partnership with Esri to enhance Grocery TV's behavioral and psychographic targeting across its national retailer-owned network of 6,700+ stores. Through Esri's Market Potential dataset, the platform now incorporates over 3,500 audience attributes spanning categories like automotive, finance, health and wellness, telecom, and CPG.

With Grocery TV, advertisers can build custom store lists using 3,500+ behavioral and psychographic audience attributes — including shoppers who over-index on behaviors such as being in the market for a vehicle, prioritizing organic food, or having recently switched wireless carriers.

Brands and agencies can now plan against in-store audiences aligned with how they already plan and buy TV and digital. While digital campaigns are built around specific behavioral segments, in-store media has historically relied on broad demographic or geographic proxies. With Grocery TV, advertisers can build custom store lists around shoppers who over-index on behaviors such as planning to purchase a vehicle, prioritizing organic food, or recently switching wireless carriers.

"In-store media is increasingly being viewed as an extension of video and digital strategies, not just an out-of-home buy," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder & CEO, Grocery TV. "The partnership with Esri enhances our ability to let media buyers approach in-store by audience, not just by placement. Most purchases still happen in physical stores, and reaching the right shopper at the point of decision is one of the most valuable moments in the funnel."

eMarketer raised its 2026 DOOH forecast by 18% to reflect the growth of in-store media. As the channel scales, measurement and targeting capabilities have become table stakes. Major retailers have announced investments in closed-loop attribution and audience segmentation, signaling that the channel is maturing beyond experimental budgets into performance-driven media plans.

"Esri has long helped organizations understand consumer behavior at the local level," said Chris Nickola, director of commercial, Esri. "Partnering with Grocery TV brings that intelligence directly into the in-store media planning process, connecting behavioral and psychographic insights to the physical environments where most shoppers visit every week. It's a natural extension of how location intelligence can inform smarter, more relevant advertising."

With over 120 retail partners and reaching 95 million unique shoppers, Grocery TV activates behavioral targeting at scale across independent and regional grocers nationwide.

Audience-based targeting powered by Esri is available now to brands and agencies planning campaigns across Grocery TV's platform. For more information, visit grocerytv.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is a leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize stores and drive incremental revenue while delivering a more engaging shopping experience. Grocery TV manages the complexities of operating an in-store media network, allowing retailers to focus on serving customers. Reaching one in four Americans across 6,700+ stores, Grocery TV connects brands with shoppers at the moment of decision, where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

Media contact

Jackie Cavedon

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SOURCE Grocery TV