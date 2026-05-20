The Raley's Companies Launch In-Store Media Network With Grocery TV

Launch advances Raley's evolving full-funnel retail media strategy, meeting advertiser demand for in-store activation as Grocery TV platform reaches 6,700 stores

NEW YORK and WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raley's Companies has launched an in-store retail media network with Grocery TV across 208 stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The rollout spans the company's banners including Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Bashas', Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods, enhancing the in-store promotional experience by connecting directly to shoppers at the point of purchase.

Grocery TV's in-store retail media platform now reaches shoppers across 208 Raley's Companies stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

The launch advances another element of Raley's full-funnel retail media strategy focused on rising demand for integrated in-store and digital campaigns. Brands can now reach shoppers closer to the moment they discover new products and make purchase decisions.

"Our retail media business has been evolving quickly, and in-store was the clear next step," said Zac Wilson, Vice President of Digital Commerce, The Raley's Companies. "With the Grocery TV partnership, what could have taken years to build, we were able to stand up in a matter of weeks. Speed is critical in an ever-evolving and fast paced industry. That speed, combined with their ability to help us build advertiser demand as we grow, is critical to a successful partnership. Together, we're creating an in-store retail media experience that feels cohesive for both our brand partners and our shoppers."

The Raley's Companies serve a broad cross-section of shoppers across the West, with banners rooted in and curated for Latino and Native communities. For brand partners, the network offers scaled access to distinct audiences within established, high-frequency grocery environments.

"The Raley's Companies have built deep trust across the diverse communities they serve throughout the West," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO, Grocery TV. "That trust, combined with strong store traffic, creates a powerful in-store environment for brands. We're proud to support Raley's as they expand their retail media capabilities and to welcome Bashas' back to the Grocery TV network."

The addition brings Grocery TV's network to more than 6,700 stores across more than 120 retail partners, continuing a run of regional expansions that includes Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Northeast Grocery, and ShopRite.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. More than 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue while creating a more engaging shopping experience. Reaching one in four Americans across over 6,500 stores nationwide, Grocery TV connects brands with shoppers where most grocery purchase decisions take place. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About The Raley's Companies

The Raley's Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley's O-N-E Market, Bashas', Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' Diné Market. In addition, The Raley's Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of fieldera and fieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit www.theraleyscompanies.com.

Media contact

Jackie Cavedon

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV