Shopper Receptivity to In-Store Advertising Hits an All-Time High, per Grocery TV Research

New research finds 62% of shoppers have purchased directly from an in-store ad, with receptivity growing significantly across every major store zone since 2023

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the leading in-store retail media platform, today released its 2026 In-Store Shopper Perception Report, a comprehensive study of how American grocery shoppers feel about in-store advertising across every major zone of the grocery store. Co-published with Andrew Lipsman, founder & independent analyst at Media, Ads + Commerce, the report surveyed more than 1,000 grocery shoppers on in-store media receptivity, shopper behavior, and creative preferences.

Grocery TV and industry analyst Andrew Lipsman release new research highlighting how shoppers feel about in-store retail media across every major zone of the grocery store.

The findings show that in-store retail media has reached a new level of shopper acceptance and effectiveness. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of shoppers say they have purchased a product directly after seeing it advertised on an in-store screen, while receptivity increased significantly across every major store zone compared to Grocery TV's 2023 study.

The research also found that 95% of grocery shoppers make at least half of their purchase decisions in-store, reinforcing the store's role as one of the most influential moments in the path to purchase.

Key findings from the report include:

Receptivity to in-store media is up across the board . Front-end acceptance jumped from one-third of shoppers to just over half since 2023 for a 23-point increase. The acceptance of screens is consistent across age groups, with just an 8-point gap between the most and least receptive. Millennial shoppers lead on overall acceptance (81%), followed by Gen X (80%), Gen Z (74%), and Baby Boomers (72%).

. Front-end acceptance jumped from one-third of shoppers to just over half since 2023 for a 23-point increase. The acceptance of screens is consistent across age groups, with just an 8-point gap between the most and least receptive. Millennial shoppers lead on overall acceptance (81%), followed by Gen X (80%), Gen Z (74%), and Baby Boomers (72%). Placement determines perception. Entrance, checkout, deli, and pharmacy were favorable zones for at least 84% of shoppers. While all zones saw increased receptivity, formats that blocked products or crowded aisles scored significantly lower.

Entrance, checkout, deli, and pharmacy were favorable zones for at least 84% of shoppers. While all zones saw increased receptivity, formats that blocked products or crowded aisles scored significantly lower. In-store discovery drives immediate action. 62% of shoppers report purchasing directly after seeing an in-store ad. Separate eMarketer research shows that in-store product discovery converts at nearly twice the rate of online discovery.

62% of shoppers report purchasing directly after seeing an in-store ad. Separate eMarketer research shows that in-store product discovery converts at nearly twice the rate of online discovery. Context drives creative performance. Shoppers are 2.5x more likely to consider a brand when an ad fits the surrounding environment and products they're shopping near. 86% say contextually relevant ads on endcaps, or the displays at the end of aisles, are important to their shopping experience.

"With national and regional grocers launching and expanding digital screen networks, in-store retail media is finally reaching a long-awaited inflection point," said Andrew Lipsman, independent analyst, Media, Ads + Commerce. "This research shows consumers are growing more receptive to in-store advertising, and that it can be overwhelmingly CX-positive for retailers. In fact, the majority of digital surfaces are either no-risk or low-risk — with store entrance, checkout, deli, and pharmacy among the highest performers."

"The most effective in-store media strategies are built around the realities of how people actually shop," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO, Grocery TV. "The formats shoppers respond to best deliver value in moments where shoppers are already engaged. When done thoughtfully, in-store media becomes part of the shopping experience rather than an interruption to it. For retailers and brands, this report is a blueprint for building in-store media experiences shoppers actually welcome."

Download the 2026 In-Store Shopper Perception Report and learn how retailers and brands can get started with in-store retail media today.

About the research

The 2026 In-Store Shopper Perception Report was conducted in March 2026. Grocery TV surveyed 1,018 U.S. grocery shoppers on their attitudes toward in-store retail media across 15 display formats covering every major area of the store. For each format, respondents were shown before-and-after photos and asked how the addition of a screen would affect their shopping experience. The study was first conducted in 2023, allowing for comparison across key zones.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. More than 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue while creating a more engaging shopping experience. Reaching one in four Americans across over 6,700 stores nationwide, Grocery TV connects brands with shoppers where most grocery purchase decisions take place. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Media, Ads + Commerce

Media, Ads + Commerce is an independent analyst and consulting firm founded by leading retail media analyst Andrew Lipsman. Focused on effective insight-driven analysis, content creation, and go-to-market strategies, we help brands, retailers, and solution providers break through the noise in a crowded media and advertising industry. With a client roster that includes several top 10 retail media networks, CPG brands, and top-tier solution providers, Media, Ads + Commerce influences the conversation with unparalleled insight on retail media and beyond. For more information, visit mediaadsandcommerce.substack.com.

Media contact

Jackie Cavedon

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV