Grocery TV Expands to Over 1,500 Locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV , a digital advertising network that provides in-store marketing opportunities for retailers and brands, today announced that they have expanded to over 1,500 stores nationwide. This milestone is a major move for Grocery TV on its mission to build a better retail experience. With a 50% growth rate in the last 7 months and an expanding list of retail and advertising partners, the company expects to be in 3,600 stores by the end of 2021.

"Reaching 1,500 stores is a significant achievement for our company and for all of our retail partners in the Grocery TV network," says Marlow Nickell, Co-Founder and CEO at Grocery TV. "As we look ahead to 2021, our team is excited to accelerate the growth of our retail partnerships and develop new capabilities that improve the in-store experience for retailers, brands, and their customers."

Grocery TV completed its first installation in 2017 and has since partnered with nearly every major grocery wholesaler in the country, including UNFI and SpartanNash. Grocery TV's retail partners use the marketing platform to reach every customer, every time they shop with important updates as well as promotional content that lifts sales by an average of 13%. They also use Grocery TV's built-in, AI-powered merchandising capabilities to monitor shelves for missing or out-of-stock products.

In order to become more accessible to brands amid its expansion, Grocery TV integrated its video advertising network with programmatic partners including Vistar, Ubimo, and Place Exchange. Over the past year, Grocery TV grew to over 7,600 displays and reached over 17.6 million people. The network broadcasted national campaigns to promote topics such as the United States Census, election day, and COVID-19 health guidelines.

The company's web platform allows both brands and retailers to see how their products and advertising campaigns are performing in stores. Brands such as Frito Lay, Chase, Mars Wrigley, and Netflix have utilized Grocery TV's network to reach captive shoppers and establish a dynamic touchpoint, all while measuring consumer engagement and tracking views by geography and audience.

At their inception, Grocery TV established itself with independent retailers and then shifted to wholesalers with 50-500 store programs. In 2021, they will focus on expanding among regional and national retailers - as well as programmatic platforms - to continue offering advertising partners an easy way to connect with and better address the needs of their customers.

About Grocery TV:

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery. The network operates under Popspots , a retail technology company founded in 2016 that aims to build a better retail experience. While initially focusing on streamlining merchandising and marketing processes at the checkout, their long-term vision is to simplify how brands and retailers market and manage their products throughout the store. Their custom hardware and software tracks out-of-stocks and product placements, while also serving as a digital advertising space. Please reach out to Raven Garza and Ashley Nickell ( [email protected] ) for press inquiries.

