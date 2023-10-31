Grocery TV Recognized on Austin Business Journal's 2023 Fast 50 Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, an in-store digital media network, announced its ranking of No. 13 on Austin Business Journal (ABJ)'s Fast 50 List for 2023. This list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in Central Texas based on revenue growth over the past three years. This is Grocery TV's third growth-focused recognition in 2023 and the first recognition based in its founding city of Austin, Texas.

"Looking back at the last few years from installing our first display to now managing a network of 4,000 stores across all 50 states, it's incredible to see how far we've come in a relatively short amount of time," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO. "We've seen a lot of excitement from brands and retailers around in-store media this year, and I'm excited for our team to continue supporting the growth of this space in 2024."

Grocery TV saw a 335% increase in revenue from 2020 to 2022, putting them at a compound annual growth rate of 108%. In addition to revenue growth, they have made considerable strides in network growth, recently announcing that they are now operating in 4,000 stores across the country through partnerships with leading grocery retailers like Cub, ShopRite, and Winn-Dixie.

Establishing themselves as the leading in-store digital media network is a top priority for Grocery TV. Throughout the year, they have expanded their product offerings to reach more shoppers in different areas of the store. This move has allowed them to expand their retail partnerships, while opening up opportunities for brands to further their reach in stores.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is an in-store retail media network with over 20,000 displays. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach over 62 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores, where the majority of purchases occur. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV makes it easy for brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers, and generate incremental revenue.

