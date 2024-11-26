Grodan and F1 SeedTech Announce Successful Results of Cannabis Trial Program at CRIC Research Center

MILTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grodan, the global leader in innovative stone wool growing media solutions for the professional horticulture industry, in collaboration with F1 SeedTech, the leading breeder of F1 hybrid cannabis seeds, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pioneering cannabis cultivation trial program.

Conducted at the state-of-the-art CRIC Labs in Montreal, the program began in October 2023 and built on a 2022 European collaborative study which also demonstrated remarkable potential to improve yield, resource efficiency, and consistency of cannabis crops grown in stone wool media with F1 hybrid seeds.

This research program, which includes five trials, highlights significant advancements in cannabis production and input efficiency.

"This trial proves that stone wool produces a more efficient and beneficial growing environment when compared to organic growing media, which is shown through the grams of flower produced per liter of water and nutrients," said Frank Janssen, Product Development Manager at Grodan. "The size of the substrate significantly impacts irrigation frequency and volume. Specifically, the volume of growing media required for organic substrates is typically larger compared to stone wool. This necessitates more frequent irrigation, meaning more water and nutrients are used in organic media cultivations."

Key findings of the trial program:

- Yield: Achieved a maximum production rate of 9,4 kg/m² (1.93 lbs/ft²) of dried cannabis flower annually.

- Higher resource efficiency compared to organic growing media: The trial focused on water and light efficiency ratios, showing that growers can achieve more yield without increasing their relative spend on inputs such as light, water and nutrients compared to organic growing media.

- Consistency: Demonstrated high uniformity in plant growth and final product quality.

Frank adds, "Moreover, by facilitating more generative growth with stone wool growing media, your flower to leaf ratio is higher compared to other growing media. When you add in the gains demonstrated also in our previous trials – such as better plant uniformity, resulting in less waste, and the labor savings associated with a more steerable and predictable crop – this approach can actually decrease a grower's operational costs."

"We are excited with the outcomes of this trial," added Maikel de Bresser, COO of F1 SeedTech. "The ability to utilize root zone and climate management to steer crop growth is invaluable. Coupled with high-quality genetics, this approach maximizes the potential value and yield of our crops. The success of this trial is a game-changer for cannabis growers. Thanks to the high-quality seeds from F1 SeedTech, plants grown in stone wool exhibit strong rooting, providing a clean start with a reduced chance of diseases. Additionally, with F1 hybrids, you can have plants that are robust enough to stand upright without the need for support nets and are resistant to diseases. These factors contribute to greater efficiency and, ultimately, an increase in gross margins for growers," adds Maikel.

Grodan and F1 SeedTech are committed to helping licensed growers stay ahead of the rapid advancements in the cannabis industry. Over the next year, they will further explore the potential of stone wool with F1 hybrid seeds in cannabis cultivation. Detailed results and insights from the trial results and insights will be shared at upcoming industry events and through various publications.

Attendees of the 2024 MJBiz Conference can hear Frank Janssen and Maikel de Bresser present these findings at Grodan's booth (#47023) in the Cultivation Pavilion.

For more information on the trial and its findings, please visit our Seed Study Trial Landing Page.

About Grodan

Grodan is the global leader in supplying soilless rootzone management solutions for Controlled Environment Agriculture. These solutions are applied to the cultivation of vegetables, medicinal crops and flowers. Grodan was founded in 1969 and is active in more than seventy countries worldwide. The head office is located in Roermond, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About F1 Seedtech

F1SeedTech is the world's leading breeder of F1 hybrid cannabis seeds, specializing in both autoflowering and photosensitive varieties. Our mission is to drive the transformation towards a new generation of sustainable and agronomically attractive starting material in the cannabis industry. With our breeding facilities in Oregon, at the center of the North American cannabis industry, and our expertise rooted in the well-known Dutch vegetable seed breeding tradition, we combine expertise and innovation with a strong foundation to shape the future of cannabis cultivation. For more information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.

About CRIC Labs

CRIC is a leading research infrastructure and data services company. We offer access to state-of-the-art laboratory space and technical services to support innovative agriculture projects. At CRIC, we enable companies to develop new agricultural products faster and more efficiently by streamlining the research process and providing reliable and accurate data. For more information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.

