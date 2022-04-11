HOUSTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grogan Gallery is pleased to welcome renowned Texas artist Jeffie Brewer to Houston for "APRICITY," a solo exhibition featuring a selection of new sculptures and paintings. An opening reception with the artist will run from 6-9pm on April 15th.

Grogan Gallery to Highlight Artist Jeffie Brewer in Solo Exhibition, “APRICITY”

For those who might be wondering "what does 'apricity' mean?" according to the Oxford English Dictionary it means "the warmth of the sun in winter." A delightful word for a delightful thing, apricity captures the essence of Brewer's art perfectly because Brewer's delightful figures make you feel warm and happy as you sense that circumstances are about to change for the better. In other words, they give you hope.

Hailing from Nacogdoches deep in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Brewer paintings and sculptures are whimsical and larger-than-life figures that are meant to delight the viewer. His colorful pieces are displayed in private residences, public parks, and museum collections across the country. Since his first exhibition in 1998, his work has appeared in both solo and group shows across North America and in Japan.

APRICITY will be on view from April 15 through May 13th. Brewer will be available to meet guests of Grogan Gallery at an opening reception on April 15, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. Central Time.

Opening Reception – 04/15/2022, 6-9pm

7800 Washington Ave Suite 450, Houston, TX 77007

https://thegrogangallery.com/show/the-grogan-gallery-apricity-new-works-by-jeffie-brewer

About Grogan Gallery

The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Avenue in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.

