HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned American artist René Romero Schuler returns to Texas to debut her newest solo exhibition, "My Heart Holds A Universe", at The Grogan Gallery on Friday, February 4th. Opening with a reception held from 6-9pm, the show will run through the end of March.

The exhibition unites Schuler's portfolio of paintings, sculptures and work on paper that explore the heart of the human condition. Faceless female figures embody Schuler's intimate life experiences and appeal to universal feelings of strength, vulnerability and hope.

Grogan Gallery to Highlight Artist René Romero Schuler in Solo Exhibition, “My Heart Holds A Universe”

"My Heart Holds A Universe" is Schuler's second solo exhibition in Texas.

Opening Reception – 02/05/2022, 6-9pm

7800 Washington Ave Suite 450, Houston, TX 77007

https://thegrogangallery.com/show/the-grogan-gallery-my-heart-holds-a-universe

About Grogan Gallery

The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Ave. in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.

