Grogo Launches "Healthier Screen Time" App That Interrupts Kids' Endless Scrolling With Microlearning -- Without the Battles, Time Limits, or Surveillance

Grogo is built on three core ideas: screen time interruption, microlearning, and kid-friendly design. Rather than time limits or surveillance, Grogo automatically interrupts parent-selected apps at set intervals and engages kids in a brief, gamified series of grade-appropriate questions, letting them earn their way back to what they were doing. The result is screen time that doesn't just consume — it builds knowledge, confidence, and the small daily wins that grow kids' self-esteem.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has shifted its guidance from simply reducing screen time to emphasizing better, more intentional screen time. Grogo is the first parental device management app built to deliver on that shift.

Three Ideas That Change Everything

Screen Time Interruption — Reset their brains with timed educational breaks from the endless scrolling. The parent sets the time between Grogo breaks — every 15, 30, or 45 minutes — and chooses the apps to interrupt. When it's time for a break, Grogo pauses the selected apps and presents a learning challenge, giving children a natural cognitive reset without taking the device away. A five-minute notification gives them a gentle heads-up that a Grogo break is coming — and if they want, they can tap it to complete the break early.

Microlearning — Let concentrated bursts of learning power up their minds. Grogo draws from a bank of more than 30,000 grade-appropriate questions across eight subjects — math, science, English language arts, history, and two subjects that schools rarely teach, and most parenting apps overlook entirely: Financial Literacy and Civic Life. Grogo automatically adapts the difficulty of questions based on each child's pattern of correct and incorrect answers, keeping the challenge engaging and confidence-building. Each Grogo break takes just 1–2 minutes — consistent with research-based microlearning guidelines — before the child earns back access to their apps.

Kid-Friendly Design — End the constant bickering about screen time restrictions. Grogo's breaks are delivered through a gamified experience featuring animated 3D characters — built to feel like something worth engaging with, not a punishment to rush past. The child's screen shows them how many breaks they've had and how many questions they've answered correctly.

Setup takes just a minute on the child's device. Parents have an enhanced dashboard that shows how many breaks their child has completed, and the percentage of questions answered correctly, and the new Grogo even shows the specific grade level at which a child is answering questions in every subject — so parents can see progress and adjust settings to focus on subjects needing the most attention.

The Daily Impact

The numbers behind Grogo's approach are striking. According to Common Sense Media, children and teens spend 4.5 to 7 hours per day on screens, depending on age. Grogo is designed for students in grades 2 through 12 — and regardless of where a child falls in that range, the math works powerfully in a parent's favor.

At a 15-minute interval, that screen time generates up to 18 Grogo breaks and up to 126 grade-level questions answered every single day — automatically, from screen time that was already happening. That's built-in daily learning without a tutoring session, a homework argument, or a single additional minute of structured study time.

"When I thought about what healthier screen time could look like, the goal was never to take something away from kids," said Richard Marra, Jr., Co-Founder and CEO of Grogo. "It was to make sure something was being built during those hours. Every correct answer is a small win. Stack enough of those across a day and you're not just managing screen time — you're raising a kid who feels capable."

"Every parental control tool on the market is built on the same premise — less is better," said Brad Brinegar, Co-Founder and CMO of Grogo. "We built Grogo on a different premise: smarter is better. Parents aren't losing a battle against screens. They're just missing a tool that works with human nature instead of against it."

Proven in Beta, Built for Families

The new and improved Grogo follows a beta period that generated more than 15,000 downloads, a 4.7-star Apple App Store rating, and the 2025 National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA), evaluated by parents and child development experts. Grogo holds a utility patent pending on its core screen time interruption architecture.

A free 7-day trial is available at grogo.com. Grogo offers a One Child Plan for $59.99 per year/$5.99 per month, and a Family Plan for $79.99 per year/$7.99 per month.

To support Grogo's mission to create healthier screen time, it is offering limited-time Charter Member pricing: $19.99 per year/$1.99 per month for One Child, and $29.99 per year/$2.99 per month for the Family.

For less than the cost of a single cup of coffee, parents can get a month of watching Grogo transform their child's relationship with screens — one Pause the Scroll. Power Up the Mind break at a time.

About Grogo

Grogo, Inc. is a Chicago- and Durham, NC-based mobile app company founded by Richard Marra, Jr. (CEO) and Brad Brinegar (CMO) with a mission to make children's screen time healthier, smarter, and self-esteem building. The first parental device management app built for healthier screen time through screen time interruption, microlearning, and kid-friendly design — not limits, punishment, or surveillance — Grogo is available as Grogo: Healthier Screen Time on the Apple App Store (Lifestyle, with Education as a secondary category) and on Google Play (Education). Recognized with the 2025 NAPPA Award. Learn more at grogo.com.

SOURCE Grogo, Inc.