GROHE SPA to Make Its US Debut at the World Architecture Festival in Miami

Founding sponsor GROHE unveils its ultra-premium sub-brand, GROHE SPA, at WAF Miami - a global stage for design, innovation and wellness

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the World Architecture Festival (WAF) arrives in the United States for the first time, the eyes of the global architecture and design community will be on Miami. At the center of that excitement will be GROHE SPA, the newest expression of wellness and design from GROHE, a leading global brand in bathroom and kitchen solutions and the founding sponsor of WAF.

"GROHE SPA represents the evolution of wellness through design," said Karl Lennon, Leader, GROHE SPA, LIXIL International. "We believe water has the power to restore balance, inspire creativity and elevate everyday rituals. Unveiling GROHE SPA at WAF is the perfect setting to showcase how design can transform well-being."

A GLOBAL STAGE MEETS A NEW STANDARD OF WELLNESS

For almost two decades, the World Architecture Festival has been at the heart of global design, where ideas, innovation and architectural excellence converge. This year GROHE transforms the festival into a sanctuary of its own, unveiling GROHE SPA, the brand's premium sub-brand dedicated to Wellness through Water.

"We are delighted to be holding WAF in the USA for the first time – and in particular in Miami Beach," said Paul Finch, WAF's Program Director. "We have had a long-term ambition to bring the Festival to America, and the warm welcome we have received from all involved in staging the Festival has been hugely appreciated! We look forward to a successful event, which we hope will generate even more interest from both North and South America in the years to come."

Within the immersive GROHE SPA installation, architects and designers will discover how wellness can be built into every detail of a space, turning bathrooms into an oasis of calm, a place where design and water unite to restore balance.

The U.S. Debut of GROHE SPA: A New Expression of Wellness

GROHE SPA will showcase a curated preview that centers on the brand promise, "Wellness Through Water." Crafted for architects and designers, GROHE SPA empowers professionals to craft multi-sensory bathroom environments that serve as personal sanctuaries.

Highlights of the exclusive preview include:

Atrio Private Collection : The pinnacle of customization, offering curated finishes and exclusive handle materials for one-of-a-kind faucet solutions.

: The pinnacle of customization, offering curated finishes and exclusive handle materials for one-of-a-kind faucet solutions. Allure Gravity : A harmonious blend of engineering precision and minimalist design, featuring striking, modern silhouettes that defy convention.

: A harmonious blend of engineering precision and minimalist design, featuring striking, modern silhouettes that defy convention. AquaTiles: The ultimate in seamless architectural integration, this advanced technology merges water controls directly into the tile grid, creating a clean, uninterrupted aesthetic.

Each element reflects GROHE's purpose of "Pure Joy of Water" and together they preview what's to come with the full national launch of GROHE SPA, scheduled for late 2026.

A Dialogue Between Water, Wellness and Design

For GROHE, WAF is more than a stage; it is a dialogue. As a founding sponsor since 2008, GROHE has stood alongside the world's leading architects and designers, championing sustainable and human-centric design. The brand's continued presence at WAF Miami underscores its belief that design can improve lives through beauty, purpose and water stewardship.

Under the broader LIXIL umbrella, GROHE will showcase the innovative GROHE Blue, designed to deliver filtered chilled, medium and sparkling water directly from the kitchen faucet. Complementing GROHE, Japanese tile brand INAX will present its Yukasumi, Madoka-R and Biyusai collections. These collections highlight the craftsmanship that harmonize with GROHE's SPA's vision of wellness architecture.

Honoring Innovation: The GROHE Water Research Prize

At the heart of GROHE's partnership with the World Architecture Festival is a shared belief that design can change lives. Nowhere is this more evident than in the GROHE Water Research Prize, an annual award that honors visionary architectural research addressing the world's most urgent water challenges.

This year's award goes to "Waterspaces" (Rizoma del agua), led by researcher Diego Rivero Borrell reimagines how communities can reclaim access to clean water. The solar-powered, community-built prototype captures and purifies rainwater, providing up to 23,000 liters of clean water annually to residents in Mexico City, a city where water scarcity has become a daily reality

"Water is not only a natural resource, it's a human right," said Nik Bafana, Leader, GROHE, LIXIL Americas. "Through the GROHE Water Research Prize, we celebrate architects and designers who use creativity and technology to solve real problems. Projects like Waterspaces show how innovation and empathy can combine to create meaningful change."

Established in 2017, the GROHE Water Research Prize honors groundbreaking research that advances water resilience, equity and innovation. By recognizing projects like Waterspaces, GROHE reinforces its most enduring commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future, one where designers and technology work together to improve lives through water.

Press Hour: November 12, 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Location: GROHE Booth #D20, Miami Convention Center

ABOUT GROHE

GROHE is the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, dedicated to providing innovative water products. For many decades, GROHE has been committed to the brand pillars of quality, technology, design and sustainability that illustrate GROHE's commitment to creating exceptional water experiences and to delivering "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Joy of Water).

Renowned innovation highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking products such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise in the industry. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions designed and engineered in Germany.

GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral* worldwide in all LIXIL Fittings plants. In spring 2022, GROHE reached another major milestone by removing all unnecessary plastic packaging from its products.

The success of GROHE has been recognized with more than 680 design awards. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories "Resources" and "Design".

GROHE is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x.com/sustainability

ABOUT INAX

INAX has been designing ceramic tiles in Japan for more than a century, establishing itself as a pioneer in the industry. Renowned for its authentic fusion of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation, the brand draws inspiration from natural materials, cultural traditions, and a long history of experimentation and expertise. Each collection reflects a deep connection to nature through texture, tone, and form. With roots that include early contributions to landmark Japanese architecture, INAX has grown into a global presence in tile design, valued by architects, designers, and homeowners alike for bringing beauty, purpose, and thoughtful design to everyday living.

For further information and PR material, please contact:

Head & Hand

Maddie Esping

[email protected] | https://www.headandhand.com

ABOUT WORLD ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL (WAF)

World Architecture Festival and Inside World Festival of Interiors will take place at Miami Beach Convention Center from 12 - 14 November 2025. Situated in the heart of South Beach and the iconic Art Deco District.

WAF is where the world architecture community meets to celebrate, learn, exchange and be inspired.

Every year, WAF hosts the world's biggest live-judged architecture awards programme. It celebrates design achievements through presentations by architects to high-profile delegates and international judging panels.

The 2025 World Architecture Festival (WAF) comprises:

A celebration of the world's best architecture, landscape and interior projects

Events programme and keynote talks

Live judging of finalists' projects

Gallery of all award entries

Exhibition area

Networking and social events including partner fringe events

Gala dinner announcing the overall winners

A tours programme of local architectural landmarks in Miami

WAF is organised by EMAP, publishers of The Architectural Review and The Architects' Journal.

www.worldarchitecturefestival.com

SOURCE GROHE