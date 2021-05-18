Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Reports Financial Results For 2021 First Quarter Period

"We're showing substantial improvement in a number of important areas and continue to grow the enterprise." Tweet this

Revenues for the first quarter were $1.87 million compared to $1.29 million in the 2020 first quarter period, a 45% increase.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $1.07 million , compared to $0.68 million in the prior year period, a 58% increase.

Loss from operations narrowed to $710,849 compared to a loss of $1.06 million in the prior year period, a 33% improvement.

Net loss for the first quarter was $2.31 million compared to $1.34 million in the prior year period. The losses in the first quarter of 2021 were driven largely by non-cash charges related to the settlement of debt and amortization charges categorized as interest expense.

On March 31, 2021 , total stockholders' equity was $10.73 million , compared to $8.59 million on December 31, 2020 , a 24.8% increase.

Commenting on the results, Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom said, "We're very pleased with our performance in the first quarter. As we exit the Covid-19 pandemic, we're showing substantial improvement in a number of important areas and continue to grow the enterprise. The 45% increase in sales is a dramatic rebound and brings us almost entirely back to where revenues were just prior to the March 2020 shutdowns related to Covid-19. In addition to the increase in revenues, we saw a 17.7% increase in new users and more than an 11% increase in online duration of visits and these KPIs continue to show recent improvement. Our net loss included a non-cash charge of nearly $950,000 related to the conversion of note holders, a move that enhanced our capital position despite the contribution to net loss. In addition, a large portion of the increased interest expense in the first quarter was also non-cash and was related to the amortization of certain debt discounts. Absent these non-cash charges, our net loss for the first quarter would have reflected a considerably smaller loss than that of the prior year period and highlights our improving financial performance."

Marks continued, "We have added key personnel and now boast an enhanced, industry savvy management team. We recently announced our intention to acquire Curiosity Ink Media. While the acquisition has not closed just yet, the company has already begun to generate positive momentum with the anticipated debut of Santa.com., an online hub where kids and adults can experience classic holiday joy in a one-stop, modern digital holiday venue. Our improved financial results, the optimism arising from opening economies and other initiatives to improve our visibility with the investment community are all a result of management's focus on executing our business plan and building shareholder value."

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation,, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit.gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements.". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.



GROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,



December 31,

2021



2020

(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 581,950



$ 120,300 Accounts receivable, net

725,649





587,932 Inventory, net

27,339





48,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

343,254





386,165 Total current assets

1,678,192





1,142,595 Operating lease right of use assets

528,348





602,775 Property and equipment, net

846,714





965,109 Goodwill

8,380,504





8,380,504 Intangible assets, net

5,469,610





5,566,339 Deferred tax assets, net -- noncurrent

531,557





531,557 Other assets

76,175





76,175 Total assets $ 17,511,100



$ 17,265,054













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 778,111



$ 1,126,114 Accrued liabilities

1,964,509





1,794,232 Advanced payments and deferred revenues

694,737





967,053 Convertible notes, net -- current

1,612,259





2,349,677 Loans payable -- current

192,739





189,963 Related party payables

142,516





143,741 Income taxes payable

102,559





102,870 Lease liabilities -- current

303,940





304,326 Total current liabilities

5,791,370





6,977,976 Convertible notes, net of loan discounts

292,083





897,349 Lease liabilities

253,076





328,772 Loans payable

67,235





95,931 Other noncurrent liabilities

369,597





367,544 Total liabilities

6,773,361





8,667,572













Commitments and contingencies

–





–













Stockholders' Equity:











Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

–





– Series B preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 9,215,884 and 5,625,884 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

9,215





5,626 Common stock, $0.001 par value. 500,000,000 shares authorized; 189,316,295 and 188,354,282 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

189,317





188,355 Additional paid-in capital

68,667,661





64,234,749 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(58,107,489)





(55,791,914) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(20,965)





(39,334) Total stockholders' equity

10,737,739





8,597,482 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,511,100



$ 17,265,054







GROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended March 31,



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2021



2020









Sales $ 1,875,284



$ 1,292,239 Cost of goods sold

800,434





612,093 Gross profit

1,074,850





680,146 Operating expenses:











Depreciation and amortization

217,515





195,965 Selling and marketing

30,276





34,317 General and administrative

1,350,799





1,449,348 Professional fees

187,109





52,718 Stock based compensation

–





16,200 Total operating expenses

1,785,699





1,748,548 Loss from operations

(710,849)





(1,068,402) Other income (expense)











Interest expense, net

(648,846)





(277,763) Loss on settlement of debt

(947,179)





– Unrealized loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities

–





(767) Other gains (losses)

(8,701)





98 Total other income (expense)

(1,604,726)





(278,432) Loss before income taxes

(2,315,575)





(1,346,834) Provision for income taxes (benefit)

–





– Net loss

(2,315,575)





(1,346,834)













Convertible preferred stock beneficial conversion feature and other discounts accreted as a deemed dividend

–





–













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,315,575)



$ (1,346,834)













Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.01)



$ (0.01)













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic and diluted

189,827,352





168,649,145













Comprehensive loss:











Net loss $ (2,315,575)



$ (1,346,834) Foreign currency translation adjustment

18,369





33,454 Comprehensive loss $ (2,297,206)



$ (1,313,380)

SOURCE Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

