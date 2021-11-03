Grom Social Unveils New Program To Connect Schools, Teachers, Classrooms and Students While Promoting Digital Safety For Kids

Now, educators can use the Grom Social media app as a valuable classroom tool to teach kids internet safety and responsibility. Tweet this

Once approved by Grom Social, schools and teachers may create their own secure pages for posting announcements, events, updates, and other news, which will be shared only with students at that school. Teachers can also create an account page where they will be able to post assignments, updates, and chat in real-time outside of the classroom. Teachers will also be able to monitor their students' progress to complete Grom's proprietary Digital Citizenship License course (DCL), which teaches kids the dos and don'ts of being a responsible digital citizen.

"Internet safety for kids is very much a growing concern and priority for today's families and educators alike," said Marks. "By offering new features through Grom Social that complement in-classroom learning, practical school-led safety instruction, and a Digital Citizenship licensing course, we can help prepare the next generation of digital citizens for a lifetime of responsible and safe digital experiences."

Grom recently announced several new in-app safety features that give parents of Grom Social users complete control over their kids' personal identifiable information (PII) and greater ability to monitor their child's activity while posting, sharing, and chatting with other kids on the app.

A pioneer in kids' social media, Grom debuted in 2012 as a website, in 2016 became a popular kids' social media app, and the first and only company to create a platform for kids-by-kids that is COPPA compliant, offers live 24/7 monitoring, and requires parental approval to join. The safety features now offered in-app include settings to control PII on each child, as well as visibility controls that allow parents or guardians to monitor their kids' video posts, friend requests, chats, and comments. Additionally, Grom provides an added layer of protection by requiring a one-time .99 cent fee, paid via credit card by a parent/guardian to verify their identity.

Grom Social offers kids under 13 all the popular social media features typically found in social apps for older kids and grown-ups -- including recording and sharing videos, live commenting, hashtags, streaming video content, direct messaging, music, and hundreds of hours of exclusive Grom TV content. The brainchild of Zach Marks, (now 21), Grom Social was created when Zach was 11 and his parents denied his pleas to have a social account, which routinely requires users to be at least 13 years old. With parental encouragement and family teamwork, the Marks Family created Grom Social to give kids a social networking experience all their own...while protecting them from the dangers typically associated with the internet.

