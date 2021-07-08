Groom Expands Its Deep Team With Addition of Principal Elizabeth Drake

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom") is pleased to announce the welcoming of principal Elizabeth F. Drake, a seasoned employee benefits attorney with nearly 20 years of substantive experience in the field. Elizabeth was previously at another law firm where she was Lead of its Employee Benefits Practice Group.

"We are excited to have Elizabeth join us and bring her wide-ranging command of ERISA and tax issues that apply to employee benefit plans, particularly with respect to qualified retirement plans, to the firm," said David Levine, co-chair of the firm's Plan Sponsor Practice. "Elizabeth will be yet another incredible resource for our clients who depend on us for our meaningful sub-specialization in these areas."

Elizabeth devotes a large portion of her practice to assisting Fortune 150 companies on day-to-day plan administration matters, as well as assisting clients with nondiscrimination testing matters, pension plan de-risking activities, plan mergers, and plan terminations. She also represents clients with regard to IRS filings, including with respect to letter ruling requests and corrections. Her history of handling a variety of sophisticated matters on behalf of plan sponsors has earned Elizabeth recognition as a leader in the employee benefits, executive compensation and retirement plan fields by Chambers USA and US Legal 500.

"I am extremely delighted and pleased to join Groom's elite group of benefits attorneys," said Elizabeth. "The firm's unrivaled level of proficiency in this area, coupled with its collegial culture and commitment to delivering top-notch services to its clients, make it the ideal partnership and will inevitably complement my experience."

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and health care policy paradigm has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With over 85 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

