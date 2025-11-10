Groom Names Katie Bjornstad Amin as Firm's Newest Executive Principal

WASHINGTON D.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom"), has elected Katie Bjornstad Amin, practice leader of the firm's health group and a member of the Executive Committee, as the firm's next Executive Principal. Her term will begin January 1, 2026.

Amin brings to the role a distinguished record of client service, technical mastery in health and welfare benefit planning and design, and a strong culture of collaboration and innovation. As Health Practice Leader and an Executive Committee member, she has played a central role in driving Groom's strategic growth and reinforcing its client-centric model.

Known among clients and colleagues for her encyclopedic knowledge of health and welfare matters, Amin advises clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies and the nation's largest health insurance issuers and pharmacy benefit managers to start-up ventures and large private equity firms. She is a go-to advisor for ensuring compliance of existing practices and launching new conventional and unconventional benefits, often in high-stakes, multi-million-dollar matters.

Prior to joining Groom, Amin worked at the Internal Revenue Service, bringing with her regulatory expertise and close working relationships with regulators on behalf of her clients.

"Katie's depth of expertise, her unwavering commitment to our clients, and her capacity to elevate the firm's delivery model have long established her as a leader," said David Levine , Chair of Groom. "She has earned the trust of clients and colleagues alike, and under her stewardship, we will continue to build on our national leadership in ERISA, benefits, health, and retirement."

"It is a distinct privilege to take on this role and an exciting opportunity to build on Groom's strong foundation and longstanding commitment to client service and excellence," Amin said. "I am grateful for the trust that my colleagues have placed in me. Together, we will continue to invest in the talent, technology, and thought leadership that strengthen our industry-defining services."

