Groome Industrial Service Group Earns Endorsement from Siemens for Patented KinetiClean Technology

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KinetiClean technology and system offered by Groome Industrial Service Group has received the endorsement of the multinational corporation Siemens Energy. Groome Industrial is a "Preferred Partner" of Siemens for HRSG maintenance.

Groome, a provider of specialty maintenance services across a range of industries, offers the KinetiClean solution to the gas turbine and petrochemical and refining markets. Offering an innovative and patented technology, KinetiClean utilizes a kinetic shockwave cleaning method that focuses on the removal of unwanted foulant, then employs a patented air system that features automated high-pressure, high-volume air to remove any remaining foulant.

KinetiClean checks many of the boxes a plant needs when planning for tube cleaning. Benefits include: a safe proven process, maximized dP (backpressure) improvement, heat transfer gain and material removal, the need for minimal-to-no scaffolding, no movement of manual tubes, the capability of work in tandem with other projects while the cleaning takes place, and no addition of moisture into the environment. Additionally, Groome's employees, who are highly trained and fully licensed professionals, fully manage the explosive process.

Jeff Bause, CEO of Groome, explained, "Receiving the endorsement from a widely-known and respected company such as Siemens Energy is recognition our team is very proud to accept. With the recent acquisition of Explosive Professionals by Groome Industrial and the addition of KinetiClean to our mix of effective and innovative offerings, it is fantastic to add yet another seal of approval to our proven track record of success."

Siemens is a Munich, German-based company focused on technology, energy, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare.

About Groome Industrial Service Group

For more than 50 years, Groome Industrial Service Group has provided specialty maintenance services nationwide for industrial markets including Gas Turbine Generation, Waste-to-Energy, Coal Utilities, Petrochemical & Refinery, Heavy Industry, Aviation, and Marine Terminals. The company focuses on safety and is recognized for its attention to detail, dedicated project management, and straightforward communication. The Groome team is known to provide quality, innovative services at a reasonable price. www.groomeindustrial.com or (800) 505-6100.

