Grooming Contributes to Healthier, Happier Pets

With fall upon us and colder temperatures on its way, it's important to make sure pets are receiving regular grooming services. Whether it's a haircut or nail trim, proper grooming can provide various essential health benefits that positively impact your pet's overall wellbeing. PetSmart has the highest safety standards in the industry where stylists complete 800 or more hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification, working with at least 200 dogs of all breeds and sizes. All stylists complete annual safety re-certification and participate in monthly safety scenario trainings.

"Grooming is important for every dog breed, regardless of size, age and coat type, because it helps prevent problems such as excessive shedding, skin and paw irritation, painful hair mats, and excessively long toenails," said Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart resident veterinarian and pet care expert. "When scheduling a grooming appointment, it is a good idea to have a conversation with your groomer before the first appointment to review any pre-existing health conditions to ensure the stylist knows how to best customize the service to your pet's needs, temperament and health."

PetSmart is making it even easier and more convenient for pet parents to check grooming off their pet care list each month. Pet parents can now book their pet's grooming appointment more quickly at the PetSmart Grooming Salon through the newly updated PetSmart app.

"Through our updated PetSmart app, pet parents can personalize their pet's appointment by selecting the groomer, preferred time and service requested, and receive their invoice on their phone, allowing them an easier checkout and payment process once in the store," said Debbie Beisswanger, vice president of services at PetSmart. "It's a great way for our customers to customize their pet's grooming experience from booking to payment, all through the app."

In between professional grooming services, there are a variety of ways pet parents can keep their dogs' coats well maintained. Bathing with special pet shampoo like Top Paw® Oatmeal Baking Soda Shampoo provides the right balance of cleaning agents and moisturizers for a softer and healthier looking coat.

Beyond regular brushing and combing with products like the CHI® Double Sided Dog Brush and the Top Paw® 3-in-1 Wet-Dry Pet Grooming Glove, products like BARK beauty™ Deodorizing Mist and Top Paw® Fresh Cucumber Melon Multi-Purpose Dog Wipes are easy ways to keep your pets looking and smelling clean for longer.

For more information or to book your pet's next bath or groom, download the PetSmart app or visit petsmart.com/grooming.

