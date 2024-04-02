Groople Revamps Travel Site with Special Features

Ad-Free Experience, No Surprise Pricing, Simplified Listings Enable More Efficient Experience

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel logistics company Groople launched a new version of its site to streamline the travel planning experience. The revised site offers people a more focused search without the distractions that are common with other sites.

Enhancing the Travel Planning Experience

Groople implemented these features based on extensive client research:

Ad-free site – The platform is free of all advertising. Clients who search on the site have specific requirements for their trips and want to focus on these offerings, not ads that can sidetrack or slow down their search.





– The platform is free of all advertising. Clients who search on the site have specific requirements for their trips and want to focus on these offerings, not ads that can sidetrack or slow down their search. No-surprise pricing – All rates viewable on the site – from initial search all the way to final booking – include taxes and reflect the full cost. This feature allows searchers to compare options knowing the exact cost at each stage of the process.





– All rates viewable on the site – from initial search all the way to final booking – include taxes and reflect the full cost. This feature allows searchers to compare options knowing the exact cost at each stage of the process. Simplified listings – Groople clients have long expressed an interest in booking only refundable rates. The platform only lists these options, and does not list advanced purchase or non-refundable rates.





– Groople clients have long expressed an interest in booking only refundable rates. The platform only lists these options, and does not list advanced purchase or non-refundable rates. Single booking option – Clients have long relied on Groople for group travel, but wanted an additional option for individual hotel bookings. The platform now includes this option. Companies, schools, sports groups, religious organizations and more can now use the site for all their travel plans.

The site continues to offer a complete range of services for clients: In addition to hotel rooms, Groople provides booking services for group air travel, charter buses, restaurants and local attractions. Bookings may be completed directly on the platform; additional assistance is provided by phone at 844-476-6753.

Groople CEO John Butler noted that Groople's enhancements are based squarely on helping clients be more efficient. "It's important to have choice when booking travel. But too many choices that are irrelevant to clients do nothing to help a search; instead they distract, complicate and make the process more time consuming. We know clients will appreciate the new platform as we worked closely with them to develop the features they value the most."

About Groople

Groople is a full-service travel logistics company based in Mansfield, Texas. In its early years, the organization focused on hotel sourcing and bookings. As it expanded its reach globally, Groople incorporated additional services that groups required for successful trips, including group air and charter buses, local attraction bookings and restaurant reservations. The company serves a wide range of clients who require group travel, including schools, businesses, sports groups, religious organizations, social groups and more. John Butler has served as CEO of the company since 2014. Groople recently signed a 3-year agreement to become an affiliate of Major League Soccer's FC Dallas team. For more information, visit https://groople.com/.

Groople is a minority owned business and a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) through the DFW National Minority Supplier Development Council. It is also a HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) certified within the State of Texas.

SOURCE Groople Texas, LLC