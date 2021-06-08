Groopview Re-Defines the Video Viewing Experience with the Launch of Co-Viewing Platform

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groopview, the latest advancement in group-viewing technology, today unveiled the first-of-its-kind collaborative social viewing app, for users to discover and enjoy YouTube content through a unique interactive viewing experience. Now, iOS and Android users can host virtual family-rooms, get-togethers with friends, family and co-workers all viewing millions of free videos.

Founded by Delmond Newton in 2018, Groopview's platform serves the needs of the growing number of streaming content providers seeking a competitive advantage, and to deliver a unique viewer experience.

"Groopview is designed to create a community that offers users a seamless co-viewing virtual streaming platform they can experience, whenever and wherever they want from their mobile device," said Delmond Newton, CEO and Founder of Groopview. "We've always envisioned billions of users "Groopviewing" all over the world, using our product to co-view video content, and therefore, we designed Groopview's infrastructure to scale globally on public cloud infrastructure. Groopview also capitalizes on the capabilities of the 5G network, including greater network speeds, lower latency, increased capacity and provide far more immersive and interesting user experience than what is available today. The growth of streaming content providers, large catalog of content, along with the situation created by the pandemic, makes Groopview an ideal platform for bridging the virtual gap that exists today."

The patent pending advanced synchronization technology is built to synchronize the delivery of video frames to each user's device, no matter what network they are on.

Groopview is available in two flavors: Standalone mobile app and an SDK that integrates seamlessly with pre-existing video streaming apps. Both Groopview Apps, turn the play button into a playground by enabling users to video stream, video chat, audio chat, group text and respond through emojis simultaneously and fully synchronized, regardless of the location, device and network. To start with, the standalone platform gives consumers the power to engage in their favorite YouTube content in a virtual co-viewing environment. Additionally, content providers can also host their content as a channel on Groopview so that users can have a diversity of content to choose from, and this provides the content provider yet another distribution mechanism.

The platform is designed with the future in mind, focusing on how it will perform in a 5G/Edge environment. Therefore, Groopview has teamed up with AWS as its cloud partner not only to scale massively, but also as a technical partner, exploring ways 5G and Edge Computing can enhance the user experience. Since simultaneously watching video streaming and video chatting requires a high-speed network, 5G and Edge computing nicely complements the service enabling Groopview to deliver high-quality user experiences no matter where customers are located.

"To do this in real-time, Groopview uses AWS Wavelength at a telco's 5G network edge to accelerate content delivery over fast 5G network connectivity," added Newton.

Additionally, the Groopview App automatically synchronizes between different types of devices and adjusts bitrates for customers with connections on lower-bandwidth networks

With more than 300 streaming providers and over 500 exclusive and/or original content produced annually, Groopview's SDK App offers content providers a centralized hub for their end-users to virtually experience their great content together.

About Groopview:

Groopview is a technology company that provides a platform that redefines how people enjoy video content together. Groopview creates a 'virtual family room', where friends and family can watch the same video content, while socially communicating, even though they're not in the same location. The platform is built to operate in current and future network environments and is designed to be network agnostic, device agnostic and content agnostic. Unlike other products that are browser extensions, Groopview's app provides is a far better product that is robust, scalable and secure. To learn more about Groopview, visit www.groopview.com.

