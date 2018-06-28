Groove Botanicals, Inc. Appoints Sarah Dakar as Chief Creative Officer

Sarah is the creator of Groove's CB3 Skincare line and has over a decade of experience in the skincare industry working with the world's top brands. She has created an innovative line of cannabidiol (CBD) derived premium skincare products. Sarah has worked with top leaders in CBD research, formulation, and cultivation in order to create the world's finest luxury skincare products utilizing the transformative power of CBD. Sarah's passion has been to work with natural, highly-effective ingredients to deliver immediate results, creating products to make people look and feel as beautiful as possible.

Kent Rodriguez, President and CEO of Groove Botanicals, Inc., commented: "We are thrilled to have Sarah on board as our Chief Creative Officer. She brings a wealth of experience in health and beauty products along with her ability to create innovative and popular skincare products and designs using all natural ingredients. Sarah joins us at an exciting time for the company, as the national market for CBD products is expected to grow 700% and generate up to $2.1 billion in sales by 2020."

Sarah Dakar, Chief Creative Officer of Groove Botanicals, stated: "I am excited to join the Groove Botanicals team and assume responsibility for building and expanding the novel CB3 skincare product lines derived from cannabidiol. This is an incredible opportunity to join a growing company and drive product sales that promote both health and beauty, and which should have significant benefit to consumers. All of our CB3 products are non-toxic, paraben free, sulfate free, artificial fragrance free, dye free and help to reduce inflammation and cellular damage, promote skin repair, retain skin moisture, and protect skin from free radicals."

About Groove Botanicals, Inc.

Groove Botanicals, Inc., (OTCQB: GRVE) is a consumer health products company dedicated to improving people's health and well-being. We are dedicated to creating novel consumer products that optimize human health. Our products contain premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and natural hemp derivatives, and are crafted with care for daily health and wellness to boost the immune system, create balance within the body, help people heal from a myriad of common and serious ailments, and address the opioid epidemic. We expect assemble a portfolio of assets via royalty agreements, equity investments, licensing agreements, and our own proprietary innovative CBD skincare products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Groove Botanicals, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company's website at www.CB3Skincare.com, the Company's facebook page: facebook.com/groovebotanicalsinc and twitter account: twitter.com/GRVEbotanicals or contact:

Groove Botanicals, Inc.

310 Fourth Avenue South

Suite 7000

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Kent Rodriguez, President & CEO

Telephone: 612-315-5068

Email: k.rodriguez@groovebotanicals.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groove-botanicals-inc-appoints-sarah-dakar-as-chief-creative-officer-300673845.html

SOURCE Groove Botanicals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.CB3Skincare.com

