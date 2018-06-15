Groove Botanicals Shareholder Update

I would like to thank you for being an Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. shareholder. We have some exciting news to share with you. We have announced a corporate name change to 'Groove Botanicals, Inc.' Our new ticker symbol is 'GRVE' and the new CUSIP number is 398845107. This change was effective Monday, May 14th, 2018.

Our Company's new name reflects our new corporate direction as a consumer health products company dedicated to improving people's health and well-being. We will assemble a portfolio of assets via royalty agreements, equity investments, and licensing agreements, as well as develop our own proprietary CBD skincare product line. Our products will contain premium hemp extracts with a broad range of cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a cannabinoid compound naturally derived from the hemp plant. It is not a drug and has no intoxicating effects, but has a long history of natural uses. Recent breakthroughs in research have shown the powerful health benefits of CBD on the body. CBD is also rich in vitamins A, B, D, and E, antioxidants, and fatty acids, all of which dramatically improve skin health. When applied topically to the skin, CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation, retain skin moisture levels, reduce cellular damage, inhibit oil production leading to breakouts, and protect skin from free radicals that damage collagen and elastin.

We have partnered with top leaders in CBD research, cultivation, and extraction to create the world's finest cannabinoid skincare products. Our Groove Botanicals, Inc. proprietary CB3 Skincare line launches with three foundational products: Revita Wash, a gentle yet effective daily wash that removes toxins and smooths skin; Phyto Lotion, a light-weight, long-lasting daily moisturizer that hydrates, softens, and protects; and Eye Matter, a powerfully effective eye cream that diminishes dark circles, puffiness, expression lines, and wrinkles. Together, these products offer a minimalist skincare routine designed to deliver immediate and transformative results to all skin types. We are also proud to say that our products are 100% American made, non-toxic, paraben free, sulfate free, artificial fragrance free, dye free, vegan, animal by-product free, and 100% pet friendly. We look forward to announcing further developments in the coming months as we expand and develop both our CBD skincare line and our other innovative new product lines.

We are working on getting our financials (10-Qs and 10-K) completed, up to date, and filed with the SEC so that our Company will be fully compliant with our reporting obligations. This will facilitate trading in our shares, broaden investor awareness, further expand our shareholder base, increase Company visibility, and allow us greater access to capital markets.

As a shareholder, we invite you to follow our Facebook page and Twitter account for updates.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groovebotanicalsinc/

Twitter: @GRVEbotanicals https://twitter.com/GRVEbotanicals

We will also unveil our new website in the coming days. I want to thank you again for being a valued shareholder and look forward to announcing further developments as Groove Botanicals, Inc. embarks upon our goal of becoming an innovative consumer health products company dedicated to improving people's health and well-being.

Sincerely,

Kent Rodriguez, CEO

Groove Botanicals, Inc.

k.rodriguez@groovebotanicals.com

Tel: 952-746-9655

Fax 952-746-5216

