Groove Health Collaborates With CNA Insurance To Bring AI-Powered Medication Adherence Platform To Policyholders To Support Healthier, Independent Lives

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Health, a leader in medication adherence software for payers, is collaborating with CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, to provide CNA long-term care policyholders with the Groove Health digital medication adherence platform. The collaboration will provide policyholders with easy-to-use medication management technology and personalized adherence interventions. As part of this program, CNA policyholders will have access to the enterprise version of Groove Health's AI-powered medication adherence mobile app.

The Groove Health app is powered by Maxwell, a virtual medication assistant that uses AI engagement to interact with users, answer their questions about medications, and provide personalized adherence interventions based upon hundreds of data points. In addition to Maxwell, the mobile app includes easy-to-use features to help users comply with their daily medication regimens, including medication reminders, drug-to-drug interaction alerts, progress sharing with caregivers and/or physicians, and more.

"Medication adherence is a key driver of overall health, yet fewer than 50% of patients take their medication as prescribed. We are continuing to see insurers embrace the role that AI-based technology can play in improving medication adherence, especially in the aging population," said Andrew Hourani, Founder & CEO, Groove Health. "We are pleased to be working with CNA to provide a high-tech, user-friendly solution that makes it easy for long-term care policyholders to stay on track with their daily medications."

"We are committed to providing solutions for CNA's long-term care policyholders that will assist in the management of their healthcare needs. Groove Health's personalized approach to managing and simplifying medication adherence gives our customers a tool to assist in medication management that will help them maintain their health and remain independent," said John Palmer, Vice President of Long Term Care, CNA.

About Groove Health:

Groove Health is a Chicago-based digital health company focused on improving medication adherence with best-in-class technology. Through its AI-powered mobile app and predictive analytics platform, Groove Health is revolutionizing the way payers and health systems address medication adherence. A free version of the Groove Health mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more at https://www.groovehealthrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Groove Health

Related Links

https://groovehealthrx.com

