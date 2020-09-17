Groove Science Studios Expands Its Advisory Board With Addition of Music Industry & Legal Luminaries, David Leibowitz and Scott Keniley

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Science Studios (GSS), developer of the Soundscape VR (SVR) immersive music platform that brings bands, brands, and fans together in virtual reality, today announced that David Leibowitz and Scott Keniley have been named to the Advisory Board.

David Leibowitz Scott Keniley

Leibowitz is Managing Partner of CH Potomac and Co-Founder of KDI Media, a digital commerce agency. His career has focused on the intersection of the entertainment, media and technology industries, developing new innovative ways to create, protect, enjoy, and engage with entertainment content. In the music sector, Leibowitz brings a broad set of business and legal expertise to GSS, having served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Senior Advisor to Gibson Brands, and Chairman of EZMO, an early European trail blazing cloud-based music oriented social network and storage locker service. "David impressed us right from the get-go," said Founder Eric Alexander, "His experience in the entertainment industry and acumen when it comes to new technology will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Soundscape VR platform and expand into new revenue areas."

Leibowitz also Co-Founded and served as Chairman and Co-CEO of Verance, whose Emmy Award winning technology is the industry standard for movies, music, and television, including NextGen TV and has served as an advisor to Motorola, Singtel, and National Datacast, among others.

"My family has been in the music and technology business since the 1910's when my grandfather had several Grafonola and Record shops in New York City," said Leibowitz. "While the application of VR to create next generation music and entertainment experiences is still in the early days, I have been impressed with Eric's vision and what he and the GSS team has been able bring to the VR-using community thus far with Soundscape VR. With this foundation, I am looking forward to helping the company build on this foundation and take music VR experiences to the next level!" said Leibowitz.

Keniley brings a wealth of legal expertise, specifically in the entertainment industry, to SVR with his addition to the Advisory Board. A practicing partner at Keniley-Kumar, and an active Professor at Georgia State University, Keniley leads Entrepreneurship in Music and The Legal Aspects of Music for the next generation of entertainment industry leaders.

"Scott's vast wealth of experience in the music industry is an asset that will only strengthen the strategic partnerships we have with bands and brands in the virtual space," said Director of Finance Warrick Jervis. "He's worked with everyone from Hall of Fame athletes to Grammy-winning artists to video game designers. He knows exactly what it takes to make a successful venture, and we're excited to have Scott join the company."

Scott maintains an active presence in the entertainment and legal industry, serving on the Board and as academic chairman for the North American Entertainment, Sports, and IP Law Summit and frequently lectures on entertainment law topics. Previously, Scott was General Counsel for Platinum Entertainment in addition to serving as Municipal Court Judge and board member to The Recording Academy (The Grammys), and The Georgia Lawyers for the Arts.

"I am excited and humbled with the opportunity to work with the creative minds at Soundscape VR and their cutting edge contribution to the music experience," commented Keniley.

About Groove Science Studios:

Since 2014, Groove Science Studios (GSS) has been the leader of VR music technology in every reality with the introduction of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality software enabling a new generation of music and art. The Soundscape Universe includes: Soundscape VR: The groundbreaking immersive music platform that redefines how music is experienced and enjoyed, by both artists and audiences alike. Artist Link: the ultimate creator portal allowing for the broadcast of live content into any of the worlds in Soundscape VR. SVR Live: A mixed reality festival stage that combines the best aspects of live performances with a truly immersive VR experience onsite at festivals around the country like Burning Man, Hulaween, and Sonic Bloom. Sound(E)scape: A repurposing of the Soundscape VR platform aimed directly at the therapeutic benefits of VR exposure therapy (VRET) when treating anxiety disorders and psychiatric illnesses like PTSD, anxiety, specific phobia, schizophrenia, autism, dementia, and heavy stress.

About Soundscape VR:

As a groundbreaking music, arts, and gaming VR platform enabling a new generation of live concerts, music experience, and sound visualization; Soundscape VR (SVR) has paved the way for the next technological expansion of the music industry. Friends across the globe can listen, fly, paint, explore, watch, dance, compete, and more - with infinite groups of players together in a sonic-visual adventure functioning as a 24/7 music festival. SVR's Sonic AI allows the software to visualize any genre of music automatically from Electronic to Jazz, deeply integrating the music into the audio reactive environments provided by SVR. Engineered by an independent collective of artists, musicians, and developers to be the premier destination for musical and artistic virtual reality content, SVR is regarded as one of the most immersive and technically impressive virtual reality apps in the world.

With over 60,000 users comprising the Soundscape community, Soundscape VR is featured on the Oculus Home and Steam platforms for free. Soundscape VR is part of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality software enabling a new generation of music and art. For more information please connect on Facebook , Instagram or visit https://www.soundscapeuniverse.com

Media Contact:

Benjamin Ferguson

Soundscape VR

706-504-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE Groove Science Studios