Groove: The New App Bringing the "Water Cooler" to Working From Home

50-minute on-demand focus sessions provide social connection and accountability, combat isolation

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove , the first mobile app to connect solo workers for on-demand social focus sessions, launches today.

The free app targets the 25 million solo businesses in the US1, and hybrid and remote workers2 combatting distraction and lack of motivation often faced when working from home3.

Up to four workers around the world participate in 50-minute on-demand focus sessions with short video calls at the beginning and end, for bite-sized social connections, support, structure and focus to accomplish any tasks.

Julia Hobsbawm, author of The Nowhere Office, comments: "In an era in which traditional corporate 9-5 life is consumed by concepts of quiet quitting and burnout, Groove is supporting the digital nomads, hybrid workers, freelancers and tiny businesses, as they exercise their agency to pursue meaning and autonomy in their work".

Solo workers, from creatives to data scientists, have Grooved for 10 hours per week since beta launch a year ago.

"Social health is imperative for well being. We designed Groove as a simple, fun, and serendipitous way to bring solo, hybrid and remote workers together, helping each other accomplish their goals in life," said Josh Greene, CEO and cofounder of Groove. "By facilitating human connection with weak ties4, we hope to become the ultimate human-powered support system."

Groove has secured $3.5m in funding led by Mike Hirshland, cofounder of Resolute Ventures. He comments:

"The way people approach work is changing. Solo work enables people to design their lives and schedules, achieve a better work life balance and experiment with new locations, industries and environments. We invested in Groove's simple and clean way to tap into what people didn't even realize they needed. We look forward to supporting the team through this next phase of growth."

Groove is available on iOS and Android phones.

About Groove

Founded in 2021, Groove is an accountability community for dreamers, doers, movers, and shakers. Its mobile app connects solo workers (entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote and hybrid workers) for 50-minute focus sessions, helping users break down goals into manageable tasks while combating the isolation of working from home, one Groove at a time.

Notes to editors:

$3.5M investment: Mike Hirshland at Resolute Ventures; Michael Stoppelman - Angel Investor & Prev. SVP Engineering @ Yelp; Clark Valberg - Founder @ InVision; Sammy Rubin - Founder & CEO @ YuLife; - Hans Rauffaf - Founder @ Clue; - Ben Lang - Head of Community @ Notion; - Nick Greenfield - Founder & CEO @ Candid; - Tom Adeyoola - Angel Investor and Prev. Cofounder @ Metail (Exited); - Haleli Barath - Angel Investor and Lawyer; - Journalist and angel investor, Atin Batra @ 27V, Alex Scialom @ Fresh Ventures, Virginie Raphael @ FullCircle, Michael Nogen @ Overton Venture Capital, and Alex Oppenheimer @ Verissimo Ventures

Groover quotes

