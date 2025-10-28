Groq Powers HUMAIN One, a Real-Time AI Operating System for Enterprise

Groq's low latency inference enables HUMAIN to deliver natural, voice-driven computing at scale.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, the leader in AI inference, today announced that HUMAIN has selected Groq to power HUMAIN One, a new operating system built for the age of AI.

HUMAIN One replaces traditional applications with a voice-based interface that understands intent and completes tasks through intelligent agents. Built to help teams across HR, finance, productivity, and procurement, it makes every day work feel more natural and connected.

Running a platform that responds to spoken intent in real time requires inference that can coordinate hundreds of AI agents with consistent speed and precision. Groq's inference architecture provides the low latency performance needed to power that experience.

"What makes HUMAIN One possible is inference that keeps up with human thought," said Jonathan Ross, Groq Founder and CEO. "Groq provides the real-time speed and predictability required to turn spoken intent into immediate, intelligent action."

Groq's efficient, U.S.-built compute architecture allows HUMAIN to scale globally while reducing cost and energy per inference. Together, the two companies are defining a new model for enterprise computing where interaction with technology feels as natural as conversation.

"Groq delivers the performance and reliability needed to bring HUMAIN One to life," said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. "Their technology allows us to operate in real time with the consistency our system depends on."

About Groq

Groq is the inference infrastructure that powers AI with the speed and cost it requires. Founded in 2016, the company created the LPU and GroqCloud to ensure compute is faster and more affordable. Today, Groq is a key part of the American AI Stack and trusted by more than two million developers and many of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies.

Groq Media Contact: [email protected]

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including one of the world's most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.ai

