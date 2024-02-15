Gross-Wen Technologies Welcomes Ken Rubin as its first President, Elevating the Company's Strategic Leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), a leading algae based wastewater treatment technology company, is excited to announce the appointment of Kenneth Rubin as the President of the organization. In this role Ken will report directly to Dr. Martin Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of GWT. Ken has been an integral part of the GWT family for the past few years, serving as a Senior Advisor supporting the Executive Management Team alongside Martin, Max Gangestad (Chief Operating Officer), and Paul Juffer (Chief Financial Officer). His wealth of experience and strategic insights have played a crucial role in shaping the company's direction, making him the perfect fit for this new executive role.

With a Ph.D. in Water Resources Systems Engineering from Harvard University, Ken is academically distinguished. He has built a 45-year career as founder and CEO of three water infrastructure advisory and project finance companies; President and CEO of a large publicly traded infrastructure engineering and management consulting company; Managing Partner and Board Member of an international energy, water, and transportation consultancy; and founder and Chairman of the Board of the US subsidiary of a UK water and transportation engineering firm. His corporate management expertise and depth of experience in the US and international water sectors position Ken as a dynamic leader capable of helping GWT navigate growth while creating value for our shareholders.

"Ken brings a wealth of experience to his new role as President of Gross-Wen Technologies," says GWT's CEO Martin Gross. "Over the last two years' working with Ken, he has consistently created solutions for us that delivered shareholder value, promoted environmental sustainability, and greatly benefited our clients."

"I'm honored to be working more closely with GWT's management team," said Rubin. "Supporting Martin and Max to implement GWT's growth strategy is both exciting and challenging, but importantly, we've already proven to be a strong team."

The addition of Ken Rubin to its executive team reinforces Gross-Wen Technologies' commitment as an industry leader advancing environmental solutions and driving sustainable growth.

About Gross-Wen Technologies: (www.algae.com) GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO2 from the atmosphere, then the CO2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world.

