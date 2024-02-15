Gross-Wen Technologies Welcomes Ken Rubin as its first President, Elevating the Company's Strategic Leadership

News provided by

Gross-Wen Technologies

15 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), a leading algae based wastewater treatment technology company, is excited to announce the appointment of Kenneth Rubin as the President of the organization. In this role Ken will report directly to Dr. Martin Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of GWT. Ken has been an integral part of the GWT family for the past few years, serving as a Senior Advisor supporting the Executive Management Team alongside Martin, Max Gangestad (Chief Operating Officer), and Paul Juffer (Chief Financial Officer). His wealth of experience and strategic insights have played a crucial role in shaping the company's direction, making him the perfect fit for this new executive role.

With a Ph.D. in Water Resources Systems Engineering from Harvard University, Ken is academically distinguished. He has built a 45-year career as founder and CEO of three water infrastructure advisory and project finance companies; President and CEO of a large publicly traded infrastructure engineering and management consulting company; Managing Partner and Board Member of an international energy, water, and transportation consultancy; and founder and Chairman of the Board of the US subsidiary of a UK water and transportation engineering firm. His corporate management expertise and depth of experience in the US and international water sectors position Ken as a dynamic leader capable of helping GWT navigate growth while creating value for our shareholders.

"Ken brings a wealth of experience to his new role as President of Gross-Wen Technologies," says GWT's CEO Martin Gross. "Over the last two years' working with Ken, he has consistently created solutions for us that delivered shareholder value, promoted environmental sustainability, and greatly benefited our clients."

"I'm honored to be working more closely with GWT's management team," said Rubin. "Supporting Martin and Max to implement GWT's growth strategy is both exciting and challenging, but importantly, we've already proven to be a strong team." 

The addition of Ken Rubin to its executive team reinforces Gross-Wen Technologies' commitment as an industry leader advancing environmental solutions and driving sustainable growth.

 About Gross-Wen Technologies: (www.algae.com) GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO2 from the atmosphere, then the CO2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world.

SOURCE Gross-Wen Technologies

Also from this source

Burnham RNG Selects Gross-Wen Technologies to Provide Wastewater Treatment Technology to its new Pasco, Washington Resource Recovery Center

Burnham RNG Selects Gross-Wen Technologies to Provide Wastewater Treatment Technology to its new Pasco, Washington Resource Recovery Center

Burnham RNG, LLC (Burnham) has selected Gross-Wen Technologies, a leading algae-based wastewater treatment company based in rural Slater, Iowa to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.