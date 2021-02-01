Grosse Pointe, MI digitizes parking management through the Passport Operating System

GROSSE POINTE, Mich., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Grosse Pointe announces its partnership with transportation software innovator, Passport. The City has launched Passport's mobile payment application for parking, powered by the Passport Operating System, which allows motorists to safely pay for parking and manage sessions through their smartphones.

Passport offers drivers the convenient option of being able to pay to park through its user-friendly smartphone application. After downloading the free Passport Parking app, users create an account, enter the zone number marked on nearby signage and their parking space or license plate number. Once users enter their duration of stay they're able to manage their sessions wherever they are in the City.

"When looking for a better way to allow visitors to park more easily, we were attracted to Passport's advanced and forward thinking technology and its attention to customer service," said City Manager Pete Dame of the City of Grosse Pointe. "Our drivers enjoy a seamless parking experience through the app, the more people adopt electronic payments, the City benefits from reduced operating costs compared to the traditional mechanical parking systems."

The Passport Operating System is the only end-to-end digital backend system for managing rules, rates and restrictions for parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility. With a flexible and scalable solution like the Passport Operating System, Grosse Pointe has the ability to easily monetize, regulate and enforce the entire curb space and the various modes of transportation that occupy it, all within one powerful backend system.

"Grosse Pointe is in good company, as Passport's technology is trusted by numerous municipalities in the Michigan area, including Grand Rapids, Ferndale and Ann Arbor," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "The City is excited to more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks and we are grateful to be a part of it."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport