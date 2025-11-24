Grossman Law Offices Achieves Largest Truck Accident Settlement in TX Since 2021

Texas-based plaintiff firm achieves breakthrough result in catastrophic trucking litigation

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, a Dallas–Fort Worth–based litigation firm, announced a major achievement in a commercial trucking case, securing what the firm believes to be the largest publicly reported truck-accident settlement in Texas since 2021, based on data independently compiled by TopVerdict.com.

Grossman Law Offices secures $39.8M truck accident settlement — the largest publicly reported in Texas since 2021. Post this Grossman Law Offices has secured what is believed to be the largest publicly reported truck accident settlement in Texas since 2021. This video shares why this outcome matters—not just legally, but for real people whose lives are permanently changed by catastrophic crashes. Accountability, dignity, and justice are at the heart of what we do.

In this case, the firm represented an adult passenger who sustained multiple spinal fractures, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and permanent mobility impairment after being struck by a commercial vehicle on a Texas highway. The settlement—though confidential—will provide long-term support for comprehensive medical treatment, neurological rehabilitation, adaptive home modifications, professional caregiving, and lifetime income replacement.

"Cases like these are not just legal disputes — they are lifelines," said Michael Grossman, Founder of Grossman Law Offices . "When a commercial carrier fails to follow safety regulations, lives can be permanently changed. This settlement wasn't just about compensation — it was about restoring dignity, securing care, and proving that accountability still exists."

If you or your loved one has been severely injured in a truck-related crash, you do not need to fight insurers alone. Contact Grossman Law Offices for a free consultation at InjuryRelief.com or 855-816-4624.

Why This Case Matters

Truck accident litigation is uniquely complex — often involving federal safety violations, corporate liability disputes, and multi-layered insurance coverage. In Texas, where recent legislative conversations have centered on shielding commercial carriers from liability exposure (including House Bill 19 in 2023), this settlement carries added significance. It demonstrates that large trucking companies are not immune from being held accountable when negligence leads to catastrophic harm.

According to TopVerdict.com , no publicly reported Texas truck-accident settlement following 2021 has surpassed this outcome.

Additionally, while the average personal-injury verdict in Texas is estimated at $826,892, the median is still under $15,000, highlighting how rare major awards truly are in such cases.

"I was tired of being treated like a file number. The attorneys at Grossman Law Offices fought for me when no one else would. They helped me feel seen — not just compensated."

— Former Client (Name Withheld for Privacy)

Beyond Compensation: What Large Settlements Actually Fund

Victims of catastrophic trucking accidents often require:

Long-term rehabilitation & therapy

Mobility devices, home accessibility modifications, and adaptive vehicles

Ongoing neurological treatment and pain management

Vocational support or lifetime income replacement

Professional caregiving and life transition resources

These settlements are not about "winning"—they are about rebuilding life after irreversible trauma.

About Grossman Law Offices

Grossman Law Offices is a Dallas-based litigation firm with more than 30 years of experience representing victims in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, commercial trucking, and intoxication-related cases. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients and is recognized statewide for its trial readiness, investigative depth, and willingness to go up against major carriers and corporate defendants.

For more information, visit www.InjuryRelief.com

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm with more than 30 years of experience representing victims in serious accidents, particularly those involving commercial vehicles, catastrophic injuries, and intoxication-related crashes. Founded by attorney Michael Grossman, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients and is known for its trial-readiness, deep industry expertise, and unwavering advocacy for injured individuals and their families. To learn more, visit InjuryRelief.com.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.