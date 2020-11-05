Grossman Law Offices Recognized Among 2021 "Best Law Firms"

A Top-Tier Family Law Practice

A "Best Law Firms" ranking is one of the legal industry's premier distinctions.

Firms are selected based on submitted surveys, client testimonials, and professional references, as well as data that speaks to their expertise and record of success. They must also have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Grossman Law Offices had four attorneys named to Best Lawyers 2021, and for the second consecutive year was the only family law firm in Ohio to achieve this distinction. Selected attorneys include:

Jeffrey A. Grossman

Andrew S. Grossman

Anthony R. Auten

Tracy Younkin

After data is reviewed, firms are assigned a score and ranked using a tiered system. Those with the highest scores earn the "Best Law Firms" highest Tier 1 ranking.

Board Certified Family Law Specialists

Grossman Law Offices is comprised of talented and highly experienced attorneys, including four Board-Certified Family Law Specialists as awarded by the Ohio State Bar Association. This distinction, earned by only a select group of lawyers, classifies attorneys as experts in their fields.

Over the course of more than 40 years, Grossman Law Offices has represented thousands of individuals and families across Columbus and the state of Ohio, delivering personalized and highly insightful counsel in matters of divorce, property division, child custody, and family law.

The firm's continued selection among the "Best Law Firms" speaks volumes about what Grossman Law Offices has achieved for its clients, and what it can do for those in need of proven legal representation.

For more information, visit: www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

