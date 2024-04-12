Grossman Law Offices Reports on Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle and Truck in Bell County, TX

BELL COUNTY, Texas, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with our principal office in Dallas, TX, reports a fatal truck accident involving Dennis Smith in Bell County, Texas.

Details of the Bell County Truck Accident:

The accident occurred on March 5, 2024, just after 6:00 a.m. on State Highway 53 near the intersection with State Highway 320. Dennis Smith, 61, was operating a northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a truck attempting to turn onto the highway collided with him in foggy and wet conditions. Mr. Smith suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

