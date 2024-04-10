Grossman Law Offices Reports on Serious Roadway Incident Involving Lost Cargo in Sanger, TX

DENTON COUNTY, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with our principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a severe roadway incident that resulted in the injury of Alexandra Deeken in Sanger, Texas.

Details of the Sanger Commercial Vehicle Accident:

This incident occurred on March 9, 2024, shortly after 6:45 a.m. along Interstate Highway 35 near Lois Road. Alexandra Deeken, aged 21, was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on I.H. 35 when a large 275-gallon tank dislodged from a commercial work vehicle and landed directly in her path. The Nissan collided with the tank, causing substantial damage to the vehicle and significant injuries to Ms. Deeken. She was promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The circumstances of how the cargo was lost and the subsequent departure of the work truck from the accident scene are currently under investigation. We underscore the critical need to secure loads on commercial vehicles to prevent such hazardous incidents.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

We are committed to advocating for victims of road accidents and to educating the public on the importance of road safety. Our focus for over 30 years has been on highlighting major accidents that receive little attention in the media.

For More Information:

To learn more about this incident or Grossman Law Offices' public education efforts, please visit Grossman Law Offices or call us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.