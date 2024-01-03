Grossman Law Offices Reports on Tragic School Bus and 18-Wheeler Collision in Livingston, Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, Texas, is bringing attention to a heartbreaking accident in Livingston, Texas, involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler, as originally reported by CBS 19. This tragic incident, which occurred on December 7, 2023, resulted in the death of a 15-year-old teenager.

Details of the Livingston School Bus Accident:

The collision took place on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 59, just north of Livingston. According to reports, the teenager had just exited a Livingston ISD school bus, which was stopped along the highway with its sign out and flashing lights activated. A Toyota car had stopped behind the bus. However, an 18-wheeler failed to slow down and collided with the Toyota, subsequently veering to the right and striking the teenager, who sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the 18-wheeler has been arrested on a pending charge of criminally negligent homicide. The investigation into this tragic accident continues, with questions remaining about the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Grossman Law Offices' Dedication to Community Safety:

Grossman Law Offices is committed to raising awareness about road safety and the devastating impact of such accidents on families and communities. By reporting on serious accidents, the firm aims to highlight the importance of vigilance and safety on the roads, especially concerning large vehicles like 18-wheelers and school buses.

For further details about this accident or to learn about Grossman Law Offices' commitment to those affected by personal injury, please visit Grossman Law Offices or call us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.

