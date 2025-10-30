Grosvenor Strengthens Commitment To Sustainability With First Global Report

Delivering on its 1.5 °C-aligned global carbon commitment, Grosvenor has achieved a 31% reduction in direct property emissions since 2021, including a 42% overall reduction in its North American property business.





At the same time, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) scores for Grosvenor's North American property business were in line or above averages in key categories in its fourth consecutive year reporting.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grosvenor has published the first Sustainability Report covering its global businesses, providing an account of progress made across its diverse international activities against its top priorities: mitigating and adapting to climate change, restoring nature and biodiversity, and making a positive impact on people.

Grosvenor Brentwood Block in Metro Vancouver, Canada

With a view of advancing sustainability efforts and having positive social impact as both doing the right thing, and as a business opportunity, Grosvenor reports delivering meaningful change toward its ambitious global commitments, through activities and accomplishments including:

A 31% reduction in direct property emissions achieved since 2021 in line with Grosvenor's science-based 1.5°C carbon commitment. In North America, the firm contributed strongly to the global average with a 42% overall reduction of property emissions since 2021, reflecting both portfolio changes and focused reduction efforts.





At Brentwood Block in Metro Vancouver, Canada, Grosvenor will deliver thousands of much needed new homes while exceeding the region's sustainability requirements with all-electric energy-efficient design and transit-oriented, pedestrian focus.





53,000 hectares of natural capital baselined, using cutting-edge techniques such as 3D laser scanning and environmental DNA to inform a 25-year nature recovery plan.





Backing innovative businesses helping to reduce the carbon intensity of the food system, including AgriWebb, which helps farmers cut livestock emissions with real-time data, and TemperPack, which replaces polystyrene with sustainable packaging for food and pharma.





Leading a multi-million-pound transformation of London's Grosvenor Square to boost urban biodiversity through the introduction of 70,000 plants, 44 new trees and 80,000 bulbs.





Hosting over 140 community events reaching 12,000+ people, fostering connection, wellbeing, and local resilience.





Continuing to support those who need it most through international philanthropic initiatives and through Grosvenor Hart Homes, whose newly developed affordable housing and support services model is already having a positive impact on vulnerable children, young people and families

The company's North American property business also shared steady scores from a leading independent sustainability group, underscoring Grosvenor's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The firm scored in line or above averages in both key categories from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), which tracks ESG progress across more than 2,300 submissions. In the Standing Investment category, the company reported higher annual scores moving from 76 in 2024 to 81 in 2025 while the firm's Development category held steady at 89 points again this year.

This year's GRESB scores report 100% rating on the Social metric and 90% on the Governance metric. Across its portfolio, Grosvenor's 2024 reductions in North America are equivalent to the energy needed to power 102 homes for a year; emissions equivalent to running 71 passenger vehicles for a year (average use); water savings equivalent to 5 Olympic pools; and Waste diverted equivalent to 114 truckloads.

Reflecting the strategic importance of Grosvenor's sustainability ambitions, Tor Burrows, Group Sustainability Director and Executive Director of Sustainability, GPUK, has been promoted to Chief Sustainability Officer for the Group, a newly created role reporting into Executive Trustee, Mark Preston.

Commenting on the report's publication, Ms. Burrows said: "At a time when political momentum around sustainability is stalling, I am proud to share Grosvenor's first global Sustainability Report, a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment to pursuing a more sustainable future. Across our international organization, we are more determined than ever to tackle the environmental and social challenges of our time, driving real impact and unlocking new opportunities by cutting carbon, restoring nature and improving lives."

Mark Preston, Executive Trustee, commented: "With the support of the Grosvenor family and the breadth of our international organization, we are uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful change — not just within Grosvenor, but across the systems in which we operate. From cutting carbon and restoring nature to improving people's lives through housing and community support, our progress is driven by a culture of innovation, collaboration and a deep sense of responsibility. While we are proud of what we have achieved, we recognize the challenge ahead is vast. That is why we remain ambitious, focused and committed to sharing what we learn — to pursue a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Read the report here.

About Grosvenor

Grosvenor has operated a diversified real estate business in North America since 1952. We focus on vibrant urban locations, making a positive difference to local neighborhoods and communities. As of December 31, 2024, we had assets under management of US$3.5bn/C$5.0bn, including 60 high-quality properties, and is executing on a US$4.5bn/C$6.4bn development pipeline across its active markets. Consistent with the firm's farsighted approach to ownership and development, we value long-term partnerships; across our nine active capital partners, the average relationship is 18 years.

