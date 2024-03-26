Groth Vineyards & Winery Celebrates 40th Vintage of Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

Will Release Milestone Wine with Commemorative Label

OAKVILLE, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groth Vineyards & Winery is set to release the 40th vintage of its iconic Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon on the first of May. To mark this special milestone, the family replicated the 1982 vintage label and added a commemorative emblem on the bottle.

The 40th vintage of the Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon is a tribute to Groth's co-founder, Judith Mae Groth. Judy's influence on the style of Groth wines, the design of the winery and labels, the approach to hospitality, and the exacting code of conduct were monumental.

The 40th vintage of Oakville Cabernet with commemorative label, next to the 1982 vintage bottle.

"We are excited to release the 40th vintage of our Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon," said Suzanne Groth, the winery's second-generation President & CEO. "This is a special wine for our family as it marks a huge milestone, but it also honors my mom Judy's creative influence on creating the label design and her life's work here at the family business. She was the very essence of beauty, grace, and elegance – traits that are consistently reflected in our wines."

The wine will be available nationally (with a suggested retail price of $80) beginning in May and can also be purchased at the winery in Oakville. The wine was crafted by Ted Henry and is his first official vintage at Groth as Director of Winegrowing.

"2021 was a perfect year to join Groth Vineyards and Winery and to create the 40th vintage of our Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, which is sustainably farmed on our Oakville Estate," said Ted Henry, Director of Winegrowing. "The wine has the elegance, layers of complexity and the definitive Oakville character that has made this wine so popular around the world."

Wine lovers will have a chance to join in on the 40th vintage celebration as Groth will be participating in the following events where the 2021 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured:

Pebble Beach Food & Wine – Pebble Beach, CA ( April 4-7 )

( ) Taste of Oakville Consumer & Trade events – Oakville, CA ( April 28 & 29)

( & 29) 40 th Anniversary Dinner at B&B Butcher – Houston, TX ( April 30 )

Anniversary Dinner at B&B Butcher – ( ) 40 th Anniversary Dinner at Four Seasons – Beverly Hills, CA ( May 10 )

Anniversary Dinner at Four Seasons – ( ) 40 th Anniversary Release for Groth Wine Society members – Oakville, CA ( May 11 )

Anniversary Release for Groth Wine Society members – ( ) Nantucket Food & Wine – Nantucket, MA ( May 15-19 )

( ) Collective Napa Valley Auction – Napa Valley, CA ( May 31 & June 1 )

( & ) 40 th Anniversary Dinner at Rosewood Hotel – Montecito, CA ( June 20 )

Anniversary Dinner at Rosewood Hotel – ( ) 40th Anniversary Dinner at Wildflower Farms – Hudson Valley, NY ( June 28 )

At the tasting room in Oakville, guests will also have the chance to experience a "Through the Decades – 40th Anniversary Library Tasting" during the month of May. This exclusive 90-minute experience will be offered on weekends and will show the evolution of this signature wine. $125 per guest / $100 for Groth Wine Society members. Reservations can be booked by calling 707-754-4254.

About Groth Vineyards & Winery

Dennis and Judy Groth made a life-changing investment in 1981 when they bought a vineyard on Oakville Cross Road, in the heart of Napa Valley, with hopes it would produce world-class Cabernet Sauvignon. It didn't take long for their intuition to be proven right. Robert Parker of the Wine Advocate gave the Groth 1985 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon the distinction of being California's first 100-point wine.

Today, with Dennis and Judy's daughter, Suzanne Groth, as President & CEO, Groth sustainably farms two estates totaling 165 acres with the dual goals of producing the highest-quality, most elegant wines we can while caring for our estate for future generations. The winery produces critically acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.

Tastings are available Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. For reservations and inquiries, call 707-754-4254, email [email protected] or visit Grothwines.com.

