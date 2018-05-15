Grotrax Wins "Best in Class" Gold Award at 2018 National Hardware Show

LAS VEGAS and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTX Turf Farms takes home the coveted Gold Award for Grotrax grass growing product line at the 2018 National Hardware Show.



Out of 2,800 exhibitors, displaying tens of thousands of products at the world's largest trade show for hardware, lawn and garden products, Grotrax was selected as the #1 best product of 2018 in the Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Living category.



Andrew Tobias, Marty Fahncke, Bryan Foster and Greg Fehr GTX Turf Farms

"The judges at the National Hardware Show have validated the reason we developed Grotrax in the first place. The existing process of growing the grass necessary for a beautiful lawn is antiquated and ripe for disruption. Sod is heavy, expensive, and difficult to install. Grass seed alone is subject to washing away, growing in patches or clumps, or not growing at all. Grotrax solves all of that with the revolutionary "Grass grows where you roll it" technology that combines high quality grass seed with proprietary bio-fabric that holds moisture and keeps every seed perfectly in place for maximum germination," said Andrew Tobias, co-founder of GTX Turf Farms, of Santa Barbara, Calif.



"Winning the prestigious Gold Award at the National Hardware Show is the icing on the cake for our Grotrax product launch," said Greg Fehr, VP of Sales for GTX Turf Farms, makers of Grotrax. "The most incredible part of this event has been the reception to the product by retailers from around the world. Whether independent stores or mass market retailers, home shopping or catalog the level of interest in carrying Grotrax for their customers has been unprecedented. Retailers really see the need for this product in the marketplace, and understand that consumers will be clamoring for it."



About GTX Turf Farms

GTX Turf Farms, based in Santa Barbara, California develops and manufactures innovative, patented grass seed technology marketed under the Grotrax brand. Using all American made materials, seed, and manufacturing, Grotrax utilizes a patented process developed to embed high quality grass seed between layers of proprietary Bio Fabric, allowing the consumer to roll out the biodegradable, water retaining Grotrax wherever they want to grow lush, green grass quickly, and with less water. More information about GTX Turf Farms can be found at https://GrotraxLawns.com/.

