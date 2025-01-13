Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market to Grow by USD 6.46 Billion from 2025-2029, Driven by New-Generation Systems and AI-Redefined Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.46 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Development of new-generation air and missile defense systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing lethal threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs). However, threats due to supply chain complexities poses a challenge. Key market players include ASELSAN AS, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RTX Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Ground Based Aircraft And Missile Defense Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 6461.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, France, Germany, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Japan Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RTX Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

The Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing global defense spending and military procurement. Missile Defense Systems, including Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Anti-Ship, and Interceptor Missiles, are in high demand as countries seek to ensure military supremacy. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being integrated into defense systems for early warning and tactical combat advantage. Companies like Rafael Defense Systems are leading the way with innovative solutions. Ballistic and Hypersonic Missiles, along with Electronic Warfare and Stealth Technology, are key areas of focus. Defense budgets continue to increase in response to cross-border disputes, airspace violations, and terrorist activities. Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Equipment are essential components of advanced defense systems, with simulation exercises and countermeasures playing crucial roles in their development and deployment.

The market for Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced security and surveillance solutions. The adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in defense applications has been a key trend, with countries investing in lethal, next-generation UAV platforms. UAVs offer enhanced capabilities for reconnaissance and target acquisition, and some are armed for lethal purposes. Maritime warfare has become a major focus due to territorial disputes, necessitating advanced UAVs and associated payloads and subsystems for naval agencies. Overall, the market for Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems is expected to continue growing as defense agencies seek to modernize and strengthen their capabilities.

Market Challenges

The Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to rising military spending and the increasing threat of missile attacks. Companies like Rafael Defense Systems are at the forefront of developing advanced defense systems to ensure military supremacy. However, challenges such as the development of ballistic missiles with hypersonic capabilities and cross-border disputes pose significant threats. Defense budgets continue to increase to fund the procurement of surface-to-air, air-to-air, anti-ship, and interceptor missiles. Advanced defense systems, including early warning systems, electronic warfare, and stealth technology, are being integrated to provide tactical combat advantage. Simulation exercises and countermeasures are essential to test and improve the effectiveness of these systems. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in missile defense is also gaining momentum. Despite these advancements, the market faces challenges such as the need for multi-domain integration and the development of boost-phase intercept technology. Defense equipment manufacturers must stay ahead of these challenges to provide effective solutions for military applications and safeguard against airspace violations, terrorist activities, and surveillance data.

The defense logistics supply chain for ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems is intricate and susceptible to security risks, as well as challenges related to procurement, storage, and transportation of defense materials and equipment. Unscheduled military movements during emergencies can cause changes in stock maintenance and transportation. The rise in terrorist activities poses additional security concerns. Complexities in sourcing and transportation make the manufacturing of these defense systems challenging. Defense organizations struggle to forecast their requirements, which in turn affects the forecasting of service requirements by logistics providers, resulting in visibility gaps throughout the defense logistics supply chain.

Segment Overview

This ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Short and medium range

1.2 Long range Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Short and medium range- Ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems are essential components of modern military arsenals, focusing on the defense against low-altitude air threats, primarily helicopters and close air support aircraft. This defense category includes short-range and medium-range systems, with High to Medium Air Defense (HIMAD) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) serving as complements. Short-range systems, like Roketsan's Tayfun missile, can engage threats from close proximity up to approximately 8 km, while medium-range systems can defend against threats from 8 km to 40 km. In November 2024, Roketsan, a Turkish defense company, showcased their innovations, including the Tayfun short-range ballistic missile, which boasts hypersonic speeds and a range exceeding 280 kilometers (174 miles), ensuring national security against various airborne threats.

Research Analysis

Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems refer to advanced technological solutions designed to intercept and destroy incoming missiles, ensuring military supremacy and safeguarding territories against threats. The market for these systems is driven by defense spending and military procurement, fueled by the increasing tensions and cross-border disputes. Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being integrated into these systems for early warning, tactical combat advantage, and improved accuracy. Missile Defense Systems protect against various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and air-to-surface missiles. New-generation defense systems are being developed with hypersonic capabilities, electronic warfare, and stealth technology to counteract evolving threats. Ground-based aircraft and defense equipment are also crucial components of these systems, deployed at military bases and used for surveillance and airspace violations. The market for these systems is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing need for advanced defense solutions against terrorist activities and potential enemy missile attacks.

Market Research Overview

Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems refer to advanced technological solutions designed to safeguard nations against various types of missile threats, including ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles. These systems utilize a range of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for early warning, tracking, and interception. Defense spending and military procurement continue to drive the market growth, with significant investments in Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM), Air-to-Surface Missiles (ASM), Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM), Anti-Ship Missiles (ASM), and Interceptor Missiles. Advanced Missile Defense systems incorporate Boost-Phase Intercept, Electronic Warfare, Stealth Technology, and Multi-Domain Integration for enhanced tactical combat advantage. Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Equipment play a crucial role in military applications, including simulation exercises, countermeasures, and interceptor deployment against Ballistic Missiles, Intermediate-Range Missiles, and Hypersonic Capabilities. Geopolitical tensions, Cross-Border Disputes, Defense Budget, Military Bases, Airspace Violations, Terrorist Activities, and Surveillance Data are key factors influencing the market dynamics. Fighter Aircraft and Missile Technology also contribute to the overall landscape of this rapidly evolving industry.

