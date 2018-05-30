Ground-breaking bio-based dry cleaning solvent to be produced by Green Biologics and Kreussler Chemicals

Worldwide patented SOLVONK4 is the first and only bio-based solvent in the dry cleaning industry. Kreussler is actively applying for the USDA BioPreferred® certification. As defined by the USDA, bio-based products are derived from plants and other renewable agricultural, marine, and forestry materials and provide an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived products. Bio-based products include diverse categories such as lubricants, cleaning products, inks, fertilizers, and bioplastics.

"We are pleased to be working in conjunction with Kreussler to bring SYSTEMK4 bio-based dry-cleaning solution to market. This is an excellent example of how we specialize in collaborating with a market leader to leverage our renewable specialty chemicals platform in new and unique applications to deliver value to customers," said Peter O'Loughlin, Vice President of Global Sales, Green Biologics.

Richard Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Kreussler Inc. said, "This next step for SYSTEMK4 adds a critical and significant advantage for our clients, the ability to market a bio-derived and sustainable cleaning fluid. Green Biologics advanced developments in fermentation has given us the ability to push solvent-based textile cleaning into a new level and completes the picture of unparalleled cleaning, cost-effective operations, extremely low risk, and true ecological benefits."

About Green Biologics Ltd (GBL) is a renewable specialty chemicals company based in Abingdon, England with a wholly-owned U.S. operating company, Green Biologics Inc., based in Little Falls, Minn. GBL's Clostridium fermentation platform converts a wide range of sustainable feedstocks into high performance green chemicals such as n-butanol, acetone, and through chemical synthesis, derivatives of n-butanol and acetone used by a growing global consumer and industrial products customer base in numerous markets including Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Fuels, and Cosmetics. The platform combines advanced high productivity fermentation with superior-performing proprietary Clostridium microbial biocatalysts and synthetic chemistry to produce a pipeline of high-value renewable specialty chemicals with optimal performance in downstream formulations. For more information, visit www.greenbiologics.com.

About Kreussler Inc. Kreussler Textile Chemistry is a leading international provider of professional textile care since 1912, specializing in commercial laundry, wet cleaning, and textile cleaning. The ground-breaking innovations of the last decades include the development of Miele System Kreussler wet cleaning, the Ecosan process, the liquid detergent system Derval Power, and SYSTEMK4 for textile cleaning.

Kreussler Textile Chemistry concentrates on manufacturing environmentally-friendly and market-oriented solutions that present economic advantages for our customers.

Kreussler produces highly effective products, which we combine with successful application technology. Our research and development, together with our product and process optimization, guarantees the most sustainable and efficient use of raw materials possible. We are also committed to avoiding hazardous substances and minimizing waste.

For more information, visit www.kreussler.com.

