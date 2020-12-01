Ground-Breaking Book Showcases the Women Who Stepped Up and Made a Difference During Height of the AIDS Crisis

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first book to showcase a captivating chapter in American women's history and in the AIDS crisis. Fag Hags, Divas and Moms: The Legacy of Straight Women in the AIDS Community is now available in audio format, in time for World AIDS Day, December 1.

It shines a light on the courage, defiance, and compassion displayed by heterosexual women who came forth when the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s was decimating both the gay community and communities of color across America.

Fag Hags, Divas and Moms (image credit: Jamie Leo) Victoria Noe (photo by Alina Oswald)

The award-winning Fag Hags, Divas and Moms was written by longtime author and essayist Victoria Noe, a veteran member of Chicago's AIDS community.

"I always planned to release this as an audio book, but my plans came a halt when the pandemic began," Ms. Noe stated in a recent interview with A&U Magazine. "When I restarted the project, I realized I'd only heard audition tapes from white women. So I asked for tapes from women of color. That's how I found Donna and I'm thrilled beyond words."

Noe's book is read by L.A. actress and voice artist Donna Allen, who also works as a producer and storyteller at Story Salon, L.A.'s longest-running storytelling ensemble. Allen's desire to partner with Noe was personal: a cousin who inspired her to become a performer died from AIDS.

"When I auditioned for your project, I thought of it as a way of giving back somehow; to honor Ronnie and the women who took care of him, and I'm sure many others," Allen told Noe.

Victoria Noe's book honors straight women in all walks of life – from Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana to the medical establishment, from artists to caregivers – who simply refused to stand by and do nothing as others suffered.

The audio version is available now from Apple, Google Play, librofm, Chirp, Kobo, Nook, and other retailers; coming soon to Audible.

Author interviews and full audio download for review are available by request.

About the Author: Writer, speaker and activist Victoria Noe began work in the AIDS community in the 1980s as a fundraiser. A member of ACT UP New York , Noe also lectures on moral injury among HIV long-term survivors. She lives in Chicago.

