Ground-Breaking New Footwear Company, FAST Sneaks, Slated to Launch Exclusive Collection by Renowned Artist Brendan Murphy

MIAMI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, 2023, FAST Sneaks will launch its debut collection, FAST Sneaks Project, one-of-one collectible sneakers designed by contemporary artist, Brendan Murphy. Authenticated by Alitheon's Optical AI Technology, FeaturePrint®, this unprecedented fine art meets fashion collaboration features Murphy's distinct artistic formulas, transforming each 'rare pair' into a unique work of art for the discerning collector and sneaker enthusiast. Co-founded by Murphy and longtime collector Christopher N. Harding, FAST Sneaks is the first footwear company to utilize artificial intelligence to ensure product authenticity and provenance. Breaking through a crowded category with its technology driven innovation, FAST Sneaks Project's unparalleled customization revolutionizes bespoke luxury products, never been seen before.

FAST Sneaks Project marks Murphy's latest far-reaching evolution of blended abstract figurative forms, formulas and equations which create a pictorial spectrum of human emotion. To ensure no two pairs are alike, Murphy taps into his 20-year body of work to customize each individual sneaker, then randomizes carefully coded traits to illustrate the underlying complexity and deeper meaning that no two humans are alike. Adding to their value and desirability, each one–of-a-kind creation comes in a hand-crafted and embellished lucite display case, as well as with an additional pair of Limited Edition 'Hustle' sneakers, for the collector to wear and enjoy beyond the shelf.

By partnering with Alitheon, FAST Sneaks upends the process of using additive solutions and revolutionizes a static sneaker market. Backed by BMW iVentures, Alitheon's patented FeaturePrint® technology creates for items what fingerprints are for people, a unique identifier that does not require any changes to the item, and enables quick, easy digitization of physical objects for irrefutable identification and authentication and tracing, as well as eliminates misidentification and misuse of items.

Alitheon leads and differentiates itself in AI's ever-changing and fast-paced world with its 45 approved patents and active operations in 5-distinct industries: Luxury Goods & Collectibles, Transportation (Automotive and Aviation), Department of Defense, Pharma and Medical, and Precious Metals. By using the same technology to authenticate the world's gold and clients such as Switzerland based Argor-Heraeus, Alitheon provides FAST Sneaks unmatched credibility to further boost collector's confidence, as well as profoundly change the playing field for billion-dollar markets – fine art, fashion and footwear.

"I am a creator, and FAST Sneaks Project is the ultimate convergence of fine art, fashion and footwear," states Murphy, "I've always dreamed of making sneakers as one-of-ones, each its own work of art, making it true collectible. I'm proud to pave the way and to be Alitheon's first partner in fine art and footwear. Let's go!"

"I'm thrilled to reimagine the sneaker world! FAST Sneaks represents the future and pushes the limits of technology at a pivotal time in the industry," states FAST Sneaks co-founder, Christopher N. Harding, also known for commissioning Murphy to create a larger than life 22-foot monumental Boonji Spaceman at his Hodges Bay resort in Antigua . "I've never been afraid to go directly into the headwinds, and what excites me most is to shake up a static industry. Building FAST Sneaks has been a labor of love, bringing together Brendan's broad-minded creativity with Alitheon's unprecedented technology. Brendan's art inspires people to dream BIG, and these exclusive sneakers are sure to become highly coveted for collectors and enthusiasts alike."

"We love working with visionaries like Brendan and Chris who question the status quo, and aren't afraid to boldly lead in their industry," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "Progress comes from change. By pushing the limits and FeaturePrinting® their physical art with nothing more than a photo, collectors and artists can irrefutably authenticate it, ensure its provenance, and trace the journey of ownership, with the same leading technology used to protect gold bullion and aircraft parts."

Available for purchase on June 7, 2023, exclusively at fastsneaksproject.com , FAST Sneaks Project's $2,000 retail price point remains reasonable for footwear aficionados, compared with some of the most valuable shoes in today's collectors' market. For more information, follow FAST Sneaks on Instagram (@FASTSneaksProject) and Discord. EPK HERE.

