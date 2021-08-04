Ground-breaking Technology by Micellae, a University of Toronto Spinout, Set to Revolutionize Cannabinoid Delivery

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Micellae Delivery Systems Inc. ("Micellae") today announced the launch of its breakthrough drug delivery technology, O2W, the fastest oral bioavailability-enhancing formulation.

While cannabinoids can have immense therapeutic benefits, there are several barriers to their use and formulation. O2W is the next generation drug delivery system that was shown to significantly enhance the potency, bioavailability, and shelf-stability of cannabinoids while achieving an unparalleled speed of onset.

University of Toronto (U of T) Researcher and Micellae's Founder and CEO, Dr. Mehdi Nouraei, highlighted that, "Emulsification technologies have previously been employed in cannabinoid-based products. However, existing technologies are less than optimal and result in significant compromises, including slow onset of action, complex manufacturing, unpleasant taste, and short shelf-life. There have also been safety and environmental concerns associated with the prevalent use of Polyethylene Glycols (PEGs)."

"We have solved all of these issues with this unique formulation we call O2W, without compromising on speed of onset, potency, shelf-life, safety, and environmental sustainability." declared Dr. Nouraei, who is also the co-inventor of the technology. O2W is the only self-dispersing and fully water-dilutable Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery System (SMEDDS) made with food-grade excipients.

Micellae has recently completed a single-dose animal pharmacokinetic (PK) study with orally administered O2W-enhanced CBD. The study results demonstrated a very quick absorption, reaching maximum serum levels within 20-30 minutes compared to 4 hours for the control group. Dr. Nouraei added, "We are ecstatic about our study results. The speed of onset is unprecedented and there is also a significant increase in bioavailability. These results also suggest dual-absorption pathways with enhanced lymphatic absorption."

Using this technology, manufacturers can not only improve existing traditional products but can also create new innovative products that were previously impossible to produce. O2W can be used to develop a wide range of products for different routes of administration. It also allows for the fine-tuning of the release profile such as speed of action, duration of action and time to reach maximum effect. O2W has a simple and cost-effective manufacturing process, using only 3-4 ingredients without the need for complex and energy-intensive equipment.

Co-inventor, U of T Professor and world-renowned expert, Dr. Edgar Acosta pointed out that, "The principle behind O2W is to mimic the way in which the body uses lipids to build small taxis that ferry poorly soluble molecules through tissues. This contrasts with the popular glycol-based formulas that, while suitable for some applications, do not take full advantage of the way in which our bodies have evolved to absorb and use oils and fats".

"This is a game-changer for manufacturers and consumers." highlights pharmaceutical CEO and Micellae Board member Edward Gudaitis. "Part of what is really exciting", added Mr. Gudaitis, "is the potential beyond cannabinoids. There are significant implications for pharmaceutical drug delivery and consumer products."

About Micellae Delivery Systems Inc.

Micellae was founded in 2018 by Dr. Mehdi Nouraei in collaboration with University of Toronto (U of T) and Toronto Investment Acceleration Partners (TIAP). Based on 15 years of research at U of T, Micellae is providing the most advanced drug delivery formulation to significantly improve the solubility and bioavailability of hydrophobic bioactive compounds such as cannabinoids. Led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical industry leaders, Micellae partners with pharmaceutical, medical, and recreational cannabis producers who aspire to produce the highest performing, safest, and most sustainable products for their consumers. Micellae is based in Toronto, Ontario.

