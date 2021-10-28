Ground Breaking UE5 Game Rampages It's Way to Funding Goal

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wanted to blast egg headed robots to smithereens by launching a panicking snowman head into battle? Then head over to Kickstarter!

H.A.R.V. (Harvesting Android Robot Vac) Lava Ice Caves

Fowl Robot Army has launched a 31 day Kickstarter campaign for their new game Party Poppin' Robot Stompin '. After a very positive response on Twitter in a short time span, this crazy new game is set to have a successful Kickstarter launch. They have some seriously wacky rewards, like having your name dedicated on an in-game toilet, backer exclusive in-game content, play time with the developers, and early alpha access.

Party Poppin' Robot Stompin' has used Blender and Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 to bring candy covered lava ice caves, flying toy trains and hidden sub-sea bunkers to life, in an epic adventure to defeat the forces of joy crushing grumpiness, and restore party to the land using the power of music, quantum entangled candy, and some of the wackiest weapons imaginable.

- Genre: Open-world, Multi player, Action, Adventure, Survival, Strategy.

- Platform: Linux, Windows, Consoles.

Party Poppin' Robot Stompin': and The Candy-Verse Collision

In a nut shell, the party lovin' planet has been invaded by the oppressive Fowl Robot Army. In an mad attempt to get rid of the sunny side down bad guys with a quantum entangler, the planet has been entangled with the Candy-Verse. The quantum powered candy has all kinds of robot stompin' powers, portals, force fields, quantum explosions and more. You must now pilot a toilet plunger footed H.A.R.V. Unit to harvest candy, build weapons, and most importantly build your heroes! They include a flying gunslingin' toy train, a lasso swingin' space cowgirl, and a snowman whose body tosses his own panicking head into battle.

About Fowl Robot Army: This multi-generational game studio has the perfect blend of fresh, young, creative ideas mixed with experienced tech veterans and long serving industry professionals. They eat pizza, make kick-butt-awesome video games, and nurture the finest of innovative and fun ideas to give people a refuge from the troubles of life, despite their un-united view of lens flares.

For more information, please visit https://www.fowlrobot.army/ or https://twitter.com/FowlRobotArmy.

RELEASE DATE:

ETA 2024

with demos and beta earlier.

Media Contact:

Rebekah Cherrett

226-977-3953

[email protected]

SOURCE Fowl Robot Army