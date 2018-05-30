The ground-breaking 'Well Conveyor' is a low-cost, slim-hole battery-powered downhole conveyor being developed on the back of the growing well-logging industry. Designed to meet the low cost onshore horizontal slim-hole wells. Well Conveyor can be equipped with either fiber optic cables which offer DTS and DAS or slickline for electric memory sensors, pressure, temperature, PLT and Pulse-Neutron. The technology opens up the possibility of using a huge range of existing and new technologies. Well Conveyor offers a cost effective service that can negotiate small I.D. nipples and a range up to a 5000 meters of horizontal section. In addition Well Conveyor requires no additional personnel at the well site and can easily be transported by hand.

"Cooperating with Chevron through the Catalyst Program gives Well Conveyor a huge advantage and a big step in the right direction developing an alternative well conveyance tool that can pull tools to the end of the well, tow-to-toe," said Kenneth Fuglestad, the CEO of Well Conveyor.

Well Conveyor YouTube Video

Well Conveyor AS, Postbox 54, 4349 Bryne, Norway

Media Contact:

Kenneth Fuglestad

+47 922 57 303

kenneth.fuglestad@wellconveyor.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-breaking-well-conveyance-tool-on-the-horizon-300656142.html

SOURCE Well Conveyor

Related Links

http://www.wellconveyor.com

