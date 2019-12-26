Ground Breaking Year for noHold's Artificial Intelligence Platform, SICURA®

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2019 is coming to an end, we are happy to reflect on the milestones noHold was able to achieve this year. Here are a few of the major accomplishments:

noHold launched several new AI offerings this year:

Single Point of Search which provides companies that have multiple repositories of information, an easier way to find and efficiently deliver content to their customers.



The HR Advisor, designed to help the HR staff of companies with a large or growing workforce. Employees can ask the Virtual Assistant a question and get an answer in real time. This leaves the HR department with more time/resources to handle the things that require human intervention.



The Sales Companion – empowering sales teams to increase revenue and reduce sales cycles. This Virtual Assistant can be leveraged by the sales person, the sales manager, and the sales operations manager.

noHold held its first AI symposium in Italy this summer. During this exclusive three-day event, attendees from all over the world joined together to receive personalized training and best practices by noHold experts.

noHold has penetrated multiple new verticals this year including:

Partnering with a financial institution that now utilizes Virtual Assistants for over 300 banks across the US.



Also, deploying a Virtual Assistant for the Education space to more than 7500 Higher Education institutions.

"This year we have celebrated our 20th Anniversary, making noHold the most experienced company in the AI-based Virtual Assistant space. We couldn't have done it without the support of our customers and the dedication of our employees," said Diego Ventura, CEO and Founder of noHold Inc.

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, McAfee and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com.

