Ground Control by PLOWZ & MOWZ™ Launches for Property Managers

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLOWZ & MOWZ, the first and largest outdoor home services marketplace, announces the launch of its new platform, Ground Control . With over 8,000+ qualified landscaping companies operating in 50+ markets across the U.S., the Plowz & Mowz mobile app aids homeowners with finding on-demand landscaping solutions, and now Ground Control supports property owners in managing numerous landscaping services across multiple properties.

Ground Control by Plowz & Mowz - Preop

Wills Mahoney, Co-Founder, says, "Plowz & Mowz has been a game-changer in the outdoor home services category, by providing an efficient and user-friendly solution to homeowners' most unpleasant chores. The launch of the Ground Control platform is a natural evolution of our brand. We've worked intently with our existing property management partners, homeowner associations, and real estate professionals to adapt our technology to accommodate their bulk business needs."

With Ground Control by PLOWZ & MOWZ, property managers are able to oversee multiple properties and projects with:

Quality Control to mitigate risk and liability with documentation, before and after photos, timestamping, live location tracking, notes on specific projects

to mitigate risk and liability with documentation, before and after photos, timestamping, live location tracking, notes on specific projects Unified Platform to manage hundreds, if not thousands, of properties on one dashboard with secure pricing structure, easily accessible payment options, and job history

to manage hundreds, if not thousands, of properties on one dashboard with secure pricing structure, easily accessible payment options, and job history Competitive Pricing options due to its fleet of thousands of landscapers with the lowest possible price for the highest level of service

options due to its fleet of thousands of landscapers with the lowest possible price for the highest level of service Real-Time Weather Notifications from a dedicated meteorologist

Media Contact:

Wills Mahoney

Phone: 315.863.3491

Email: [email protected]

About PLOWZ & MOWZ

PLOWZ & MOWZ is the leading on-demand outdoor home service company. Our mobile app allows the user to request any landscaping & snow removal service from their smartphone and provides a quote instantly. The app's proprietary algorithm and transparent pricing pairs the homeowner with a highly rated and reputable professional landscaping company. The customer receives real-time ETA updates and photos of the completed job through the app. For more information, visit www.plowzandmowz.com

Services Offered on Plowz & Mowz App and Website: Lawn Mowing, Snow Plowing, Yard Cleanup, Gutter Cleaning, Mulching, Gardening, Trimming and Pruning, Aeration, Overseeding, Fertilization, Dog Poop Removal, Haul-Away, Power Washing.

Related Files

[email protected] (1).png

ground_control.png

Related Images

plowz-mowz-property-management.png

Plowz & Mowz Property Management Dashboard

Ground Control by Plowz & Mowz - Preop

Related Links

Plowz and Mowz Website

Ground Control by Plowz & Mowz

SOURCE Plowz & Mowz