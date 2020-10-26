Ground Defense System Market Size Worth USD 68.28 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 4.8%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cybersecurity in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, tremendous emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the ground defense & military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the next generation machinery & information technology pertaining to surveillance & reconnaissance, cybersecurity & data warfare especially, are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

The global landscape of the Ground Defense System market is expected to be highly competitive and fragmented, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for innovative players.

Key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020 , BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers. The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific , led by China , India , Japan , and South & North Korea , are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, the growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, and asymmetric welfare, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the technological industry, substantially help propel the ground defense market enforcement.

, led by , , , and South & , are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, the growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, and asymmetric welfare, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the technological industry, substantially help propel the ground defense market enforcement. Key players in the market are The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Ground Defense System Market based on Application, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation



Surveillance & Reconnaissance



Cyber Security



Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)



Intelligence & Data Warfare



Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring



Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military



Defense Intelligence



Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Product

1. Modern Weapon

2. Armored Fighting Vehicle

3.Command and Control System

4. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

5. Satellite

6. Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

7. Soldier Equipment

8. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

9. Smart Clothing

10. Vision and Surveillance

11. RFID

12. Communication Devices

13. Others

Services

1. Artificial Intelligence

2. Cyber Security

3. Data Transfer Protocol

4. Others

Artificial Intelligence



3D Printing



Internet of Things



Wearable Devices



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

Europe

1. Russia

2. U.K.

3. Germany

4. France

5. BENELUX

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. North Korea

5. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA

