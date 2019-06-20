Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market is Expected to Grow from USD 493 Million by 2019 to USD 726 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Product Type (Handheld, Cart-Based, and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, and Archaeology), Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Concerns pertaining to safety and protection of underground utilities, advantages of GPR over other traditional technologies, and government support for the implementation of GPRs are among the key factors driving the market growth.

Equipment to hold a larger size of GPR market during the forecast period

GPR equipment is expected to hold a larger share of the GPR market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of GPR equipment to avoid damage to underground assets and increasing demand from water and sewage, oil & gas, and construction industries, among many others, contribute to the larger share of this segment.

Transportation infrastructure to witness the highest CAGR in the GPR market during the forecast period

The GPR market for transportation infrastructure is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the worldwide increase in a number of construction projects for bridges, roadways, railways, seaways, and dams. Bridge decks, parking decks, and other structures can be scanned to nondestructively evaluate the amount of deterioration of these structures.

Americas to account for the largest size of GPR market during the forecast period

The Americas is expected to hold the largest size of the GPR market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of service providers, concerns pertaining to the safety of underground utilities, and continuous advancements in technology are contributing to the growth of the GPR market in the Americas. Moreover, the ageing civil structures and deteriorating buildings because of harsh environmental conditions, resulting in increased maintenance, repair, and overhaul cost, would drive the demand for the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ground Penetrating Radar Market

4.2 Ground Penetrating Radar Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.3 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Product Type

4.4 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Application

4.5 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Region

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of Ground Penetrating Radar Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Concerns Pertaining to Safety and Protection of Underground Utilities

5.2.1.2 Advantages of GPR Over Other Traditional Technologies

5.2.1.3 Government Support for Implementation of Ground Penetrating Radars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Ownership Cost of Ground Penetrating Radars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand for Real-Time GPR Services

5.2.3.2 Aging Infrastructure and Increasing Maintenance Requirements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skillset to Operate GPR Equipment

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Equipment to Account for Larger Share of Ground Penetrating Radar Market By 2024

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Ground Penetrating Radar Market for Services to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period



7 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handheld Systems

7.2.1 Handheld Systems to Be Used Majorly for Concrete Investigation Applications

7.3 Cart-Based Systems

7.3.1 Cart-Based to Hold Largest Share of GPR Market During Forecast Period

7.4 Vehicle-Mounted Systems

7.4.1 Vehicle-Mounted Systems to Be Used Majorly for Transportation Infrastructure Applications



8 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utility Detection

8.2.1 Utility Detection to Account for Largest Share of Ground Penetrating Radar Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Concrete Investigation

8.3.1 Americas to Dominate Concrete Investigation Application for Ground Penetrating Radar Market During Forecast Period

8.4 Transportation Infrastructure

8.4.1 US to Dominate Transportation Infrastructure Application for Ground Penetrating Radar Market During Forecast Period

8.5 Archaeology

8.5.1 Services Offering to have High Growth Rate for Ground Penetrating Radar Market for Archaeology

8.6 Geology and Environment

8.6.1 APAC Region to have Highest Growth Rate for Ground Penetrating Radar Market for Geology and Environment

8.7 Law Enforcement and Military

8.7.1 Law Enforcement and Military to Dominate With Second Highest Market Share of Ground Penetrating Radar Market

8.8 Others



9 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Lead Ground Penetrating Radar Market in Americas

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of Monitoring Systems and Services in Infrastructure Segment in Canada Driving the Ground Penetrating Radar Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Infrastructure Projects to Drive Ground Penetrating Market in Mexico

9.2.4 Rest of Americas

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Safety Measures for a Large Number of Civil Infrastructures Such as Bridges, Tunnels, and Buildings to Drive the Ground Penetrating Radar Market in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Construction and Modernization of the Country's Infrastructure Over the Next Decade to Drive the Ground Penetrating Radar Market in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure Projects to Drive Ground Penetrating Radar Market in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China to Dominate Ground Penetrating Radar Market in APAC During Forecast Period

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Safety of Structures Driving Ground Penetrating Radar Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Ground Penetrating Radar Market in South Korea Being Driven By the Application of Monitoring Systems in Bridges, Buildings, and Tunnels

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Safety Measures for Infrastructures and Utilities Driving the Ground Penetrating Radar Market in India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.1.1 Heavy Investment in Infrastructural Development to Drive Ground Penetrating Radar Market in Middle East Region

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.2.1 Ongoing Infrastructural Projects in African Countries Driving Ground Penetrating Radar Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches/Developments

10.6.2 Contracts

10.6.3 Acquisitions/Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 IDS Georadar

11.2.2 Guideline GEO

11.2.3 Sensors & Software Inc.

11.2.4 Chemring Group

11.2.5 Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI)

11.2.6 Leica Geosystems AG

11.2.7 US Radar

11.2.8 Radiodetection

11.2.9 Penetradar Corp.

11.2.10 Utsi Electronics Ltd.

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Geoscanners

11.3.2 Groundradar

11.3.3 Pipehawk PLC

11.3.4 Proceq

11.3.5 Impulse radar

11.3.6 Transient Technologies

11.3.7 Hilti

11.3.8 3D Radar

11.3.9 T&A Survey

11.3.10 Maverick Inspection



