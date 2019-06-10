Ground Penetrating Radar Market Worth $726 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Product Type (Handheld, Cart-Based, and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, and Archaeology), Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ground Penetrating Radar Market is expected to grow from USD 493 million by 2019 to USD 726 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Utility detection to hold largest size of GPR market during forecast period

The utility detection application is expected to hold the largest size of GPR market during the forecast period. GPR systems are extensively used for locating buried pipes, cables, and sewers. These systems have a unique ability to detect nonmetallic and metallic structures, which helps locate pipes and cables. This market growth is also attributed to the growing concern for the safety and protection of underground utilities.

Market for vehicle-mounted GPR systems to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The GPR market for vehicle-mounted GPR systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Vehicle-mounted GPR consist of GPR equipment fit on vehicles such as trucks, cars, UAVs, tanks, and armored vehicles. They are most commonly used for transportation infrastructure, and law enforcement and military applications, which are expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

GPR market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The GPR market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China, India, and Japan, where structural health monitoring paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure.

IDS Georadar (Italy), Sensors & Software Inc. (Canada), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group (UK), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), Radiodetection (UK), Penetradar Corp. (UK), Utsi Electronics Ltd. (UK), Hilti ( Liechtenstein), Pipehawk PLC (UK), and Geoscanners (UK) are among a few major players in the GPR market.

